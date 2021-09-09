Sacramento Kings announce Kayte Christensen-Hunter will take over as TV color analyst

Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen prepares to interview Willie Cauley-Stein (00) and Buddy Hield after a victory over Denver in 2017. Sacramento Bee file

Longtime Sacramento Kings TV personality Kayte Christensen-Hunter will work as the team’s color analyst this season, according to a video announcing the move posted to the team’s YouTube page.

“They put a lot of faith in me to bring something valuable to the broadcast,” she said in the video.

The team later confirmed the move in a news release. Christensen-Hunter takes over the seat vacated by Doug Christie, who gave up his daily radio show and job as color analyst to take an assistant coach position with the Kings.

Christensen-Hunter starred in college at UC Santa Barbara. She has worked with the Kings as the TV studio analyst for pregame, halftime and postgame shows, as well as sideline reporter. She will work alongside Kings play-by-play announcers Mark Jones and Kyle Draper on NBC Sports California.

“Kayte has proven herself time and time again throughout her eleven years covering the Kings,” said Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé in a news release. “With extensive experience as a player and broadcaster, she will bring a deep passion for and knowledge of the game to the telecasts this season.”