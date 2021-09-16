On 916 Day, Sacramento Kings announce 5-year anniversary celebration for Golden 1 Center

The Sacramento Kings will celebrate Golden 1 Center’s fifth anniversary with a series of events, including Fan Fest, Hoop Fest and theme nights. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings chose 916 Day to unveil their plans for a season-long celebration of Golden 1 Center’s five-year anniversary.

The Kings announced Thursday they will celebrate the downtown arena’s fifth season with a series of events that will include Fan Fest, Hoop Fest, theme nights and sweepstakes for free tickets. The team said fans will have the opportunity to win tickets to each event held at the arena through June 2022.

The Kings are preparing to welcome fans back to the arena for the 2021-22 NBA season after COVID-19 restrictions curtailed attendance each of the past two seasons. Training camp is set to begin Sept. 28. On Oct. 9, the Kings will host Hoop Fest, a 3-on-3 tournament at DoCo plaza, and Fan Fest, a free event featuring an open practice session at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings said they were making the announcement in honor of 916 Day. When the inaugural 916 Day was held Sept. 16, 2018, city leaders said it was meant to promote pride, compassion and healing six months after Sacramento police fatally shot Stephon Clark, sparking widespread protests. Last year, Mayor Darrell Steinberg encouraged social media users to share what they love about living in Sacramento.

Golden 1 Center is a state-of-the-art, $558 million arena that opened with Paul McCartney on Oct. 4, 2016. The Kings said the arena has been at the center of more than $6.5 billion in investment in the downtown area with 59 new development projects completed, 28 projects under construction and 81 more projects proposed.

“Golden 1 Center was created to bring people together and has done so for the past five years with performances by entertainment’s biggest acts, Sacramento Kings basketball and community-centered events,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadive said in a news release. “We have built a world-class facility in the heart of Sacramento, but what makes Golden 1 Center truly great is its community. We are thrilled to continue welcoming the world’s greatest fans back to the arena with another impressive lineup of concerts, games and events.”