Kings linked to respected Timberwolves staffer amid fallout from Gersson Rosas firing

Sacramento Kings Monte McNair general manager and Sacramento Kings Vivek Randive owner talk in the first quarter during a game at Golden 1 Center on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in Sacramento. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

The Kings were linked to a highly respected member of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ staff Wednesday amid the fallout from the organization’s decision to fire team president Gersson Rosas.

Saagar Sarin, who spent the past two seasons in Minnesota as the team’s personnel scouting coordinator, could be on the verge of accepting a position with the Kings, according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP-TV in Minneapolis. Wolfson noted that Sachin Gupta, Minnesota’s new president of basketball operations, might try to retain Sarin following Wednesday’s front office shakeup.

“Another Timbewolves note gleaned from this crazy day: Highly regarded personnel scouting coordinator Saagar Sarin is expected to take a job with the Kings,” Wolfson tweeted. “Maybe Gupta, if not too late, can work some magic. I hear Sarin is super sharp, very bright future.”

Another #Timberwolves note gleaned from this crazy day: Highly regarded personnel scouting coordinator Saagar Sarin is expected to take a job with the Kings. Maybe Gupta, if not too late, can work some magic. I hear Sarin is super sharp, very bright future. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 23, 2021

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sarin attended high school in San Jose and went on to USC, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a double minor in statistics and sports media studies in 2016. He completed his master’s degree in business analytics in 2018.

Sarin started his NBA career as a basketball operations and scouting intern with the Houston Rockets in 2017, joining a staff that included Gupta and Kings general manager Monte McNair. Sarin was promoted to assistant video coordinator in July 2017. He was named video coordinator and player personnel assistant in September 2018.

Sarin left Houston to join the Timberwolves as personnel scouting coordinator in July 2019, two months after Minnesota hired Gupta as vice president of basketball operations. Gupta and McNair were both finalists for the general manager position in Sacramento before the Kings hired McNair in September 2020.