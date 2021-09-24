Kings owner Ranadivé announces buyout of minority owners who helped keep team in Sacramento

Vivek Ranadive, left, the owner of the Sacramento Kings team, flanked by Gov. Gavin Newsom, right, discusses the donation of Sleep Train Arena, the team’s former home, for use as a field hospital on Monday, April 6, 2020. The arena is being transformed for use as a 400-bed emergency field hospital to help deal with the coronavirus outbreak. AP/Pool

The Sacramento Kings announced Friday owner Vivek Ranadivé and Arctos Sports Partners bought out the shares of minority owners Mark Friedman, Brad Jenkins, Mark Mastrov, Andy Miller and Kevin Nagle.

Those minority owners helped Ranadivé take ownership of the Kings from the Maloof brothers in 2013. The Maloofs threatened to move the Kings to Anaheim and tried to sell the team and move it to Seattle. Both plans were quashed by the NBA and the Maloofs eventually sold to Ranadivé’s group.

“We are tremendously thankful to Mark Friedman, Brad Jenkins, Mark Mastrov, Andy Miller and Kevin Nagle for their transformational investment in our franchise,” Ranadivé said in a news release. “They have been instrumental in our vision for the organization and their commitment made it possible for the team to stay where it belongs – in Sacramento.

“We are excited to welcome Arctos Sports Partners to the franchise and look forward to continuing to make Sacramento proud.”

Arctos Sports Partners touts its insights to the sports world on its website. Arctos is led by managing partner David O’Connor, the former head of the Madison Square Garden Company, which oversees the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, among other properties.

Arctos says on its website it plans to be “long-duration investors and partners with no aspirations for control ownership.”

With the Kings on more stable ground than in 2013, Friedman said in an emailed comment that he felt like he did his job in keeping the NBA franchise in Sacramento.

“My goal when investing was to help save the Kings and keep them in Sacramento,” Friedman said. “It has been a terrific experience and I am proud to have been able to leverage my expertise in helping develop the arena and reshape our downtown.”