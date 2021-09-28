‘God’s plan’: Here’s how Bagley, Hield feel about being Kings after months of trade rumors

Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield, left, gives a high-five to teammate Marvin Bagley III, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. The Timberwolves won, in double-overtime 105-104.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli) AP

Buddy Hield alluded to his camaraderie with coaches and teammates, saying he wants to do whatever it takes to help the team win no matter what role he plays.

Marvin Bagley III talked about God’s plan, explaining he’s still in Sacramento for a reason, even if there are those in his inner circle who wish he was somewhere else.

After months of trade rumors and speculation, Hield and Bagley were back for Kings media day Monday at Golden 1 Center. Neither player is assured of a starting position this season, but neither expressed the slightest hint of discontent with training camp set to begin Tuesday.

“I’m blessed,” Bagley said. “I woke up today. I’ve got my family. I’ve got my friends. I’ve got people who are close to me who support everything I do, that love me, so I can’t complain about nothing. I’m in a good spot. I’m right where God wants me to be and I’m ready to start off another year and continue to show the world what I can do.”

Bagley and Hield have been the subject of trade talks since the start of last season. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the Kings were in serious talks to send Bagley and the No. 9 pick in the draft to the Memphis Grizzlies for Jonas Valanciunas, but the Grizzlies ultimately sent the Lithuanian big man to the New Orleans Pelicans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and the No. 10 pick. The Kings came even closer to trading Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but the Lakers pulled out at the last minute to acquire Russell Westbrook instead.

Sacramento, which was known to have interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam, explored other trade possibilities involving Hield and Bagley as well. Both players shrugged off questions about the summer trade talks, saying that’s part of being a professional athlete.

“That’s part of the business we’re in today,” Bagley said. “It’s stuff I can’t control. I was working my ass off all summer to make sure I was ready to come back and show what I’ve been doing in the summer time, so I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to kind of be in a spot where I can get better and just continue to move forward.”

‘Give it all I’ve got’

The Kings selected Bagley out of Duke with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, but his development has been slowed by injuries over his first three seasons. Adding to those frustrations, the organization has also taken potshots from Bagley’s father, who used the Team Bagley Twitter account to ask the Kings to trade his son. That fueled speculation about Bagley’s commitment to his team and his desire to be in Sacramento.

Bagley hadn’t said much to dispel that notion, but he might have taken a meaningful step in that direction Monday.

“I don’t stress about things I can’t control,” Bagley said. “I pray every day, before I go to sleep, when I get up, and God put me in a position where he wants me. At the end of the day, it’s God’s will. It’s not what I want. It’s not what anybody else around me wants. It’s only about what God wants. I’m just going to continue to pray and ask God to show me the way. I’m here. I’m in a Kings uniform and, if that’s where God wants me, then that’s where God wants me, so I’m going to give it all I’ve got. Every day I wake up, I’m going to put everything into this game that I love to play. This is where I’m at and I’m excited to be here.”

Kings coach Luke Walton said he is eager to see what Bagley can do, pointing out he was having a “career year” last season before a broken hand sidelined him for six weeks in March and April.

“He’s tall, he’s versatile, he’s skilled, athletic, so these are all things we’re excited to see,” Walton said. “This is where it’s great to talk about all these things, but where it really comes in is watching it live in camp starting tomorrow. We’re thrilled to have him here and excited about working with him.”

‘Happy to have him’

Hield acknowledged that he heard his name bandied about in trade talks during the offseason, but he said he remained focused on his game and his fitness.

“Yeah, I saw it but I can’t control none of that and this is the business we live in,” Hield said. “My job is to come in and work my butt off every day and produce, and try to produce wins, and I can’t get mad at that. I get paid lots and lots of money to do this, so I’m blessed each and every day to come in here and compete. I love being around my guys. I love the team camaraderie we share and all that. The coaching staff has been great. It’s been fun, so I love it. Whatever happens, happens. I can’t control that, but my job is to go out there and play basketball and I love to do that at a high level.”

Hield was asked about almost becoming a Laker, but new teammate Tristan Thompson playfully stepped in to field the question on his behalf.

“Day 1 of training camp, Buddy Hield is wearing a Sacramento Kings jersey,” Thompson said. “That’s where his mind and focus is at. He’s going to have a stellar year. I’m going to set him some great wide pin downs to get him open, so that’s his mindset right now. What’s in the past is in the past. You cannot control that. When you look in the rearview, that’s when you crash. You look forward and ahead.”

Hield concurred, saying: “What he said, bro.”

Walton said he likes what he has seen and heard from Hield so far.

“Buddy looks great,” Walton said. “He was here working out all last week and he’s in a good place, and me and him have had great talks. We’ve been very open about how I need him to help our team and he’s up for it, so we’re excited that he’s back with us. He’s one of the most elite shooters in this league and we all know how important shooting is in today’s NBA. He’s happy to be here and we’re happy to have him.”