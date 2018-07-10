‘It’s not so much the rating’: Why Jimmy Garoppolo’s ‘Madden NFL 19’ score causes stir

Let the debates begin.
The newest set of player ratings for "Madden NFL 19" was released Tuesday. While some Raiders and 49ers players received high marks, one rating caused a minor stir.
Five Bay Area players were given a rating of at least 90, led by Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack's 98. Also breaking 90 were two Raiders offensive linemen (center Rodney Hudson, 95; guard Kelechi Osemele, 90) and two 49ers players (defensive back Richard Sherman and offensive tackle Joe Staley each had 90).
But Jimmy Garoppolo with an 83? One writer took issue with that rating, as well as some others given to quarterbacks.
"It’s not so much the rating but just who was ranked ahead of him and in the same category," Patrick Holloway of SB Nation wrote.
There are 12 quarterbacks listed ahead of Garoppolo: New England's Tom Brady and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers are perfect 99s; Seattle's Russell Wilson is 92; New Orleans' Drew Brees is 91; Atlanta's Matt Ryan is 89; Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger and Carolina's Cam Newton are 88; Indianapolis' Andrew Luck and Philip Rivers of the Los Angeles Chargers are 87; Philadelphia's Carson Wentz is 86; Detroit's Matthew Stafford is 85; and Washington's Alex Smith, a former No. 1 overall pick of the 49ers, is 84.
The 83 overall rating for Garoppolo ties him with the Raiders' Derek Carr and Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams among quarterbacks. Garoppolo is ninth on the 49ers and sits behind kicker Robbie Gould, who has an 85. Still, it's three points higher than what was reported last month, when some ratings were leaked.
Overall, seven players were rated 99, including Brady, Rodgers, Pittsburgh receiver Antonio Brown and New England tight end Rob Gronkowski.
"Madden NFL 19" is available Aug. 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Origin, a platform for PC games.
Rating the Sacramento-area products on "Madden NFL 19"
Here's a look at how some Raiders and 49ers from the Sacramento area were rated on the video game:
▪ 79: Arik Armstead, 49ers, Pleasant Grove, defensive lineman
▪ 77: Kolton Miller, Raiders, Roseville, offensive lineman
▪ 75: Ahkello Witherspoon, 49ers, Christian Brothers, cornerback
▪ 73: Eddie Vanderdoes, Raiders, Placer, defensive lineman
▪ 68: Cole Hikutini, 49ers, Pleasant Grove, tight end
