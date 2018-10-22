Former NFL star and Sacramento standout Rae Carruth released from prison after serving almost 19 years for murder plot

Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service