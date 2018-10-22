Former NFL star and Sacramento standout Rae Carruth released from prison after serving almost 19 years for murder plot
Former Carolina Panther wide Rae Carruth was released from prison Oct. 22, 2018, after serving almost 19 years for conspiring to kill Cherica Adams. Adams was pregnant with Carruth's son Chancellor Lee at the time of the murder.
A look inside one of Charlotte’s most notorious murders. In 1999 NFL rising star Rae Carruth conspired and executed a plot to have his pregnant girlfriend murdered. Carruth was born and raised in Sacramento.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning at age 95. The Stockton-born real estate developer and billionaire donated to sports and non-sports related developments throughout California.