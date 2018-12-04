Former Raiders, 49ers linebacker Matt Millen hospitalized, playing a waiting game

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, honorary captain and Penn State alumn Matt Millen waves to the crowd before the team takes on Appalachian State in an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa. Millen is stepping away from his TV analyst job for the rest of this season to focus on his health. The Big Ten Network made the announcement Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The 60-year Millen has amyloidosis and has been seeking a heart transplant. (AP Photo/Chris Knight, File) Chris Knight AP