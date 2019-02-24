49ers mock drafts: A new face emerges among candidates to help boost team’s pass rush

Draft analysts across the nation seem to agree when it comes to the 49ers.
All expect San Francisco to select a player to boost its pass rush. One player remains the favorite to be selected with the No. 2 overall pick, but there’s a new player emerging on analysts’ radar.
With the NFL scouting combine kicking off Tuesday, all of this could change dramatically.
There are still two months before the three-day, seven-round NFL draft kicks off April 25 in Nashville, Tenn., but there’s always fun in speculation and predictions.
Here’s a sample of what seven prognosticators are saying for the 49ers:
ESPN+
Updated Feb. 18
Popular NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his second mock draft of the season and has Kentucky edge Josh Allen going to the 49ers.
According to NFL.com, Allen is a “true hybrid linebacker with elite physical traits who has the ability to float between coverage and pass rush duties. ... He’s fine-tuned a couple of go-to rush moves but will need to continue to diversify his rush portfolio as a pro.”
Kiper: “If the Niners don’t trade down to add more picks, I expect them to take an edge rusher here. And Allen (6-5, 250) is just a step behind Bosa on my board. Two former first-round picks along the defensive line (Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas) have struggled in San Francisco, but neither has the pure pass-rushing ability of Allen, who had 17 sacks and five forced fumbles last season. Allen would fill a glaring need.”
NFL.com
Updated Feb. 19
The league’s official website provides mock drafts from six analysts: Bucky Brooks, Charley Casserly, Maurice Jones-Drew, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein. The site’s most recent post comes from Casserly, who has pass rushers being selected with each of the first five picks. For the 49ers, he also likes Allen as the choice.
Casserly kept his analysis simple: “The 49ers are in desperate need of an outside pass rusher.”
CBS Sports
Updated Feb. 22
CBS Sports also has mocks from six men: Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Pete Prisco, Chris Trapasso, R.J. White and Ryan Wilson. The newest mock was done by Trapasso, who continues the Allen train.
Trapasso: “Everyone expects Allen to erupt in Indianapolis, and such a development – along with his 17 sacks in 2018 at 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds – would make him a very appealing prospect here for the edge-needy 49ers.”
U-T San Diego
Updated Feb. 20
That’s four in a row for Allen. Draft analyst Eddie Brown explains his choice.
Brown: “The 49ers lack a consistent pass rush despite using so much recent draft capital on the defensive line. Allen tied for sixth nationally with 21.5 tackles for loss and ranked second in the (Football Bowl Subdivision) in both sacks (17) and forced fumbles (five). He’s capable of making a Khalil Mack-like jump at the next level.”
Walter Football
Updated Feb. 23
Draft analyst Walter Cherepinsky updates his mocks at a much more regular clip than most, but he’s sticking with Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as a good fit for the red and gold.
According to his draft profile on NFL.com, “Williams is an instant starter with Pro Bowl potential. ... His play strength is good, but his lack of mass and length will show up at times against NFL competition.”
Cherepinsky: “It would be ideal for the 49ers to trade down with a team that needs a quarterback. Quinnen Williams is the best player available, but the 49ers aren’t filling a need with him. That said, he’s the likely pick if there’s no deal, as San Francisco can’t pass up on someone as talented as him. ... Williams is now a likely top-three selection.”
Bleacher Report
Updated Feb. 18
The site is offering its first mock with full analysis. Brent Sobleski has the 49ers taking Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa.
According to his draft profile, Bosa is a “high-motor defensive end prospect possessing NFL play strength on a well-muscled, compact frame. ... His lack of fluidity in space could prevent him from becoming an elite rusher, but he understands how to play and should become an early starter and future Pro Bowler.”
Sobleski: “Like his brother, Joey (of the Los Angeles Chargers), Bosa is a complete edge defender with ample power at the point of attack, the athleticism to rush the passer and polished technique. His inclusion to the 49ers lineup would allow him to play rush end, while Solomon Thomas can return to base end on early downs.”
The Ringer
Updated Feb. 18
This site has also checked in with its first mock draft of the season. Analyst Danny Kelly also has Bosa going from red and gray to red and gold.
Kelly: “Packs power, explosiveness, and agility into a prototype pass rusher’s frame; he might just have more upside than his older brother.”
---
Note: USA Today has been left off this week’s roundup because there hasn’t been a new mock in nearly three weeks. The publication will be added back when a new article is posted.
