From Hip-Hop and R&B music to football, how Raiders’ Maxx Crosby keeps focused

One-on-One with Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Oakland Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby describes Derek Carr, Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Oakland Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby describes Derek Carr, Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict.

Music has always been a thing for Oakland Raiders rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby.

“When I was a little kid I was listening to all types of hip-hop and R&B. Music is always being played in my house no matter who it is.

“It goes hand-in-hand with everything,” he said.

Music helps him focus, like on his latest goal: becoming a force as an edge rusher for the Raiders, who used a fourth-round pick to draft the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder out of Eastern Michigan.

Working with second-year Raiders defensive end Arden Key may help.

Both went to Atlanta recently and trained at former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith’s facility, Chuck Smith Training Systems.

Smith, who retired after the 2000 season, has trained many notable NFL players, such as star pass rushers Vonn Miller and Aaron Donald.

I’m Trying To Be The Best To Do It... No Questions Asked — Madd Maxx Crosby (@CrosbyMaxx) July 14, 2019

Crosby said he and Key benefited from learning about different techniques from Smith.

“It’s good having a guy like Arden,” he said. “He’s been there and he has a lot of good input and he’s a good dude to be around. He’s funny and we get along. It was good getting work in together. We’re just trying to make the team better.”

Fun fact

Crosby’s father, Bryan, played at Albion College in Michigan. His brother, Myles, played at Southern Methodist for two seasons before taking up a career in modeling.