What Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury could mean for the Raiders in AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped by trainers after getting injured against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Denver. AP Photo

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes left Thursday’s night game, injured on a fourth-down sneak in the second quarter.

NFL Network reported that Mahomes suffered a patella dislocation and will have an MRI on Friday.

It is uncertain how long Mahomes will be out.

But should he miss significant time, the Oakland Raiders could be among the top teams to benefit from the star quarterbacks’ absence.

The Raiders (3-2), who are coming off of a bye, currently are in second place, behind only the Chiefs (5-2), in the AFC West.

Kansas City took care of business without Mahomes on Thursday and beat the Denver Broncos 30-6.

But they have a tough schedule looming, hosting Green Bay (5-1) and Minnesota (4-2) the next two weeks.

The Raiders also have a pair of tough games ahead, and both are on the road with a trip Sunday to Green Bay then next week to Houston (4-2) to conclude a month-long road trip.

But if the Raiders can at least split these next two games, they’ll return home with quite a favorable schedule that could put them in the thick of the AFC West race.

In November, the Raiders will face four teams will less than stellar records in the Detroit Lions (2-2-1), Los Angeles Chargers (2-4), Cincinnati Bengals (0-6) and New York Jets (1-4).

Assuming the Raiders win five of their next six games, they’d be 8-3 going into their Nov. Dec. 1 rematch against the Chiefs.

And if the Chiefs stumble along the way as they possible get used to life without Mahomes, it could be the Raiders who are in first place when the teams meet in Kansas City.

Think it’s far-fetched or looking to far ahead?

Las Vegas is evaluating the big picture, too.

Ceasar’s Sportsbook took down the AFC West odds because of Mahomes’ injury, while other divisions are still highlighted.

Going into Thursday’s game, the Raiders were listed as +350 to win the AFC West, while the Chiefs were -350.

The odds could change drastically if Mahomes misses an extended period of time.