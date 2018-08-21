The Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch is getting a sweet treat. Here’s how you can score one

Marshawn Lynch is no stranger to Skittles.
The Raiders running back has been linked to the fruit-flavored candy for years and even began a partnership with the maker in 2014, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.
Now he’ll have a more personal connection: The Marshawn’s Pack, a four-ounce “share size” bag with Lynch’s face on it, was announced Tuesday.
He celebrated the news on his personal Twitter page.
“Yes Lawd!!!” he said on the post.
The catch: Supplies are limited. The pack will not be sold in stores, but fans can win one of the 2,400 bags by registering at MarshawnsPack.com. The 2,400 total is a nod to 24, the jersey number he’s worn with the Raiders and Seahawks.
Lynch will also hand a limited number of packs out at the Raiders’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday — yes, Aug. 24 — in the team’s home preseason game.
This isn’t the first time the candy made by Mars has dedicated a variety to Lynch, but his likeness wasn’t found on the Seattle Mix, which was just a bag of blue and light-green candies in tribute to the Seahawks’ colors.
