Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch gets his face on a Skittles bag. Marshawn's Pack will not be sold in stores, but fans can register to win one at MarshawnsPack.com.
Oakland Raiders

The Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch is getting a sweet treat. Here’s how you can score one

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

August 21, 2018 04:16 PM

Marshawn Lynch is no stranger to Skittles.

The Raiders running back has been linked to the fruit-flavored candy for years and even began a partnership with the maker in 2014, when he was with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now he’ll have a more personal connection: The Marshawn’s Pack, a four-ounce “share size” bag with Lynch’s face on it, was announced Tuesday.

He celebrated the news on his personal Twitter page.

“Yes Lawd!!!” he said on the post.

Skittles Marshawn’s Pack Design File.jpg
Skittles introduced the Marshawn’s Pack on Tuesday in tribute to Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, who has been linked to the candy for years.
Courtesy of Skittles

The catch: Supplies are limited. The pack will not be sold in stores, but fans can win one of the 2,400 bags by registering at MarshawnsPack.com. The 2,400 total is a nod to 24, the jersey number he’s worn with the Raiders and Seahawks.

Lynch will also hand a limited number of packs out at the Raiders’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday — yes, Aug. 24 — in the team’s home preseason game.

This isn’t the first time the candy made by Mars has dedicated a variety to Lynch, but his likeness wasn’t found on the Seattle Mix, which was just a bag of blue and light-green candies in tribute to the Seahawks’ colors.

