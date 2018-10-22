Raiders trade Amari Cooper to Cowboys for No. 1 pick

Raiders underachieving receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cowboys for a No. 1 pick on Monday, continuing the team’s systematic overhaul under new coach Jon Gruden.

Cooper was at practice in Alameda on Monday before multiple reports surfaced that he had been shipped out. Cooper joins Khalil Mack as high-profile Raiders shipped out of town for top picks since Gruden took over a team that went 4-12 a year ago.

The deal comes one day after a report surfaced that the Cowboys were extensively researching Cooper as a means to shore up their own disappointing receiving corps.

Cooper, who left last week’s loss in London to Seattle with a concussion, has had a quiet season after earlier being touted by Gruden as the focus of Oakland’s passing game. Cooper has just 22 catches for 280 yards and one TD in six games.

The Raiders now own three No. 1 picks in the 2019 draft — their own, one from the Chicago Bears in the Mack deal and now the Cowboys’ top pick. With a 1-5 record and no signs for a turnaround this season, those picks will be crucial for the Raiders’ rebuild before moving to Las Vegas in 2020.