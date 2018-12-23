West Sacramento’s ‘Dr. Death’ explains why he’s no longer part of the Raider Nation

As Raiders fans continue to pack the Coliseum as the team prepares for what could be the team’s final season in Oakland – and final game Monday night against the Denver Broncos – a former diehard fan in West Sacramento is staying true to his word.

Ray Perez was introduced to the team as a boy and grew to be known as “Dr. Death,” a name he adopted from late Raiders defensive back Skip Thomas. For each home game, Perez wore his gear, which included a signature helmet with faux knives in the shape of a Mohawk, and applied face paint. He even appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

But as team owner Mark Davis talked of moving the Raiders to Las Vegas, and that talk became reality, Perez had enough. He hasn’t been to a game since the regular-season finale Dec. 24, 2016, when quarterback Derek Carr broke his leg against the Indianapolis Colts. The garage at his West Sacramento home is the only proof that remains of what a devoted fan he was. Signed memorabilia covers the walls.

Perez spoke to The Bee and made it clear about where he wants Davis to go – and it’s not Las Vegas. He explains in the above video.