Raiders mock drafts: ‘Abysmal’ defense must be addressed, so here’s who could help

The Raiders had the fewest sacks in the NFL last season. With just 13, the average was lower than one a game.
For that reason, it’s widely believed the team will use the first of its three first-round picks on a player that could boost their 26th-ranked defense.
Fans will have to wait until April 25 to see whose name is called with the No. 4 overall pick. That’s when the three-day, seven-round NFL draft kicks off in Nashville, Tenn.
The Raiders could welcome three new players on that Thursday, as they also have the 24th and 27th overall picks acquired in trades.
Here’s a look at what seven draft analysts say Oakland will do with the first of those selections:
ESPN+
Updated Feb. 18
Popular NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has released his second mock draft of the season and has Michigan edge Rashan Gary going to the Raiders.
His draft profile on NFL.com states he’s a “five-star defensive end prospect coming into Michigan who leaves with those same five-star traits and loads of potential but a lack of development in key areas.”
Kiper: “After trading away Khalil Mack before the season, the Raiders’ pass rush was abysmal in 2018, putting up a league-low 13 sacks. Expect coach Jon Gruden and new GM Mike Mayock to target a pass-rusher with one of their three first-round picks. Gary (6-6, 283) has some versatility to kick inside and play tackle, but he has a high ceiling as an end. When he’s locked in, he can dominate a game.”
NFL.com
Updated Feb. 19
The league’s official website provides mock drafts from six analysts: Bucky Brooks, Charley Casserly, Maurice Jones-Drew, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein. The site’s most recent post comes from Casserly, who has pass rushers being selected with the first five picks. For the Raiders, he tabs Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as a good fit for the silver and black.
According to his draft profile on NFL.com, “Williams is an instant starter with Pro Bowl potential. ... His play strength is good, but his lack of mass and length will show up at times against NFL competition.”
Casserly: “Dominant vs. the run and can rush the passer. Williams is better than (the Los Angeles Rams’) Ndamukong Suh was coming out of college.”
CBS Sports
Updated Feb. 22
CBS Sports also has mocks from six men: Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Pete Prisco, Chris Trapasso, R.J. White and Ryan Wilson. The newest mock was done by Trapasso, who puts Oakland on Clemson edge Clelin Ferrell.
His draft profile on NFL.com says he’s a “highly productive 4-3 defensive end with prototypical size, length and strength to offer early help against both the run and pass. ... His rush can be leggy and gradual and might not get home as often in the pros, but NFL coaching might further unleash his physical traits and turn him into a star.”
Trapasso: “Quinnen Williams will be strongly considered here. I just think Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden and Co. will prioritize outside pass rusher over interior rusher with Maurice Hurst and P.J. Hall already on the roster. Ferrell is a multi-year, high-level producer with an advancing repertoire of pass-rushing moves and plenty of athleticism.”
U-T San Diego
Updated Feb. 20
Draft analyst Eddie Brown is putting the Raiders back on a defensive player a week after making a bold switch. He also has Ferrell linked to the silver and black.
Brown: “I’d be shocked if Jon Gruden has any allegiance whatsoever to Derek Carr. Carr’s contract is guaranteed next season, but wouldn’t be difficult to ditch in 2020. So a quarterback (Kyler Murray?) is in play here. However, I don’t see how they don’t address their porous defense first. Ferrell was considered raw, but almost certainly would have found his way into the first round had he left school early. He’s much more polished now and was the most productive player on the most talented defensive line in college football.
Walter Football
Updated Feb. 23
In his latest mock, draft analyst Walter Cherepinsky predicts there will be a trade in the top three for a quarterback. That could allow Kentucky edge Josh Allen – a favored pick for the 49ers – to fall to the Raiders.
According to NFL.com, Allen is a “true hybrid linebacker with elite physical traits who has the ability to float between coverage and pass rush duties. ... He’s fine-tuned a couple of go-to rush moves but will need to continue to diversify his rush portfolio as a pro.”
Cherepinsky: “The Raiders likely won’t be able to obtain Josh Allen if there aren’t any trades made in the top three, but someone is likely to move up for a quarterback. If so, Allen could be available. He’d definitely go a long way in aiding Oakland’s awful pass rush. ... He can basically play anywhere you want him to on defense. He’s a terrific player, as he was the primary reason why Kentucky was in contention for the SEC East title so late into the season.”
Bleacher Report
Updated Feb. 18
The site is offering its first mock with full analysis. Brent Sobleski is another who has the Raiders taking Williams.
Sobleski calls Williams “the complete package” who “would give the Raiders a potentially dominant interior force to pair with Maurice Hurst and the chance to build the team’s foundation around two highly disruptive and pocket-collapsing defensive tackles.”
The Ringer
Updated Feb. 18
This site has also checked in with its first mock draft of the season. Analyst Danny Kelly has the Raiders taking Ed Oliver, an interior defensive lineman from Houston.
His draft profile calls him a “twitched-up ball of explosive fury from the moment he comes out of his stance, but his lack of NFL size and length creates challenges with his NFL projection. Oliver’s athletic ability is beyond rare, but his ability to add and maintain mass could be critical for his future success. ... If Oliver’s frame is maxed out, he might possess the speed, toughness and instincts to transition into an inside linebacker role.”
According to Kelly, Oliver is a “wrecking ball of a big man who spent his college career bowling through double-teams” and says he has shades of Grady Jarrett, who has played the last four years with the Atlanta Falcons.
---
Note: USA Today has been left off this week’s roundup because there hasn’t been a new mock in nearly three weeks. The publication will be added back when a new article is posted.
