Five takeaways from Raiders’ practices: Team is making moves to make up for losses

Oakland head coach Jon Gruden watches his players work out during a prctice Tuesday in Alameda, Calif. AP

Five takeaways from the first Week of Raiders organized team activities (which included one day of media access):

1. Darren Waller gets his shot

The Raiders’ biggest offseason loss was tight end Jared Cook, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Cook caught 68 passes, tying Jalen Richard for the club lead, and led the Raiders with 896 receiving yards. Yet the Raiders made almost no effort to bring back Cook at age 32.

Waller, 26, was a waiver claim last Nov. 27 season from the Baltimore Ravens. Twice suspended while caught up in a cycle of drug and alcohol abuse that started when he was 16, Waller has been honest and open about his mistakes and has dedicated his life to sobriety day by day.

He’s a big, fast, talented player who will be given every opportunity step into the void left by Cook.

“Since the time he’s walked in here, he’s been one of the most impressive guys on our team,” coach Jon Gruden said. “He learns fast. He is fast. He’s extremely talented. I think he’s going to be one of the best kept secrets in the league. I really believe he’s got a future if he keeps working like he is.”

2. Brandon Parker could move inside

A rookie third-round draft pick from North Carolina A&T, Parker had to play earlier than expected when Donald Penn was lost due to injury. He struggled mightily and was extremely hard on himself.

The Raiders have kept Kolton Miller at left tackle, while having free agent Trent Brown on the right side. Parker was working on both sides and could a swing tackle, able to play either side in the vent Miller or Brown are injured.





Unprompted, Gruden offered up another possibility.

“He may end up being the left guard. Who knows?,” Gruden said. “He may end up starting somewhere down the road again.”

Left guard was capably manned by Kelchi Osemele from 2016 through 2018. Osemele was traded to the New York Jets when the Raiders determined the $9.7 million in salary (and $11.2 million in 2020) were too high a price.

Denzelle Good gets first crack at left guard (with Gabe Jackson remaining on the right). Richie Incognito could arrive at some point once he straights out issues with the NFL related to an outburst at a funeral home while making arrangements for his father.





But with Parker having spent much of the offseason living with (and eating with) Jackson, he could be suited to be an inside power blocker along the lines of Jackson.