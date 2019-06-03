Raiders’ addition of Icognito shows troublemakers still have a home in Oakland

Oakland guard Richie Incognito warms up during an official team activity. AP

These still aren’t your father’s Oakland Raiders but with last week’s signing of troubled offensive lineman Richie Incognito they’re definitely inviting some nastiness and mouthiness from yesteryear.

Incognito, whose 12-year career has been draped in controversy on and off the field, joins the Raiders’ earlier additions of linebacker Vontaze Burfict and wide receiver Antonio Brown to create what some may call a trio of troublemakers in Oakland.

We’ll have to wait and see if any of them approach the disturbing deeds of other notorious bad boys to wear silver and black, such as Bill Romanowski, Lyle Alzado, George Atkinson, Jack Tatum and John Matuszak.

To be fair, the Raiders have addressed the troubled past with all three and are allowing Brown, Burfict and now Incognito to operate with a clean slate as the team hopes their talents supersede any drama.

However, as new general manager Mike Mayock said on Tuesday, “you can’t have all Boy Scouts” on your football team.

Just what are the Raiders getting themselves into with Incognito, Burfict and Brown all on the same team? Here’s a look at some of the baggage each will carry into Raiders training camp:

Richie Incognito

Voted the dirtiest player in the NFL according to a 2009 Sporting News poll, his “rap sheet” includes spitting on an opponent in college, bullying a teammate with the Dolphins and just last year threatening to shoot funeral home employees.

Aug. 20, 2018: The four-time Pro Bowl guard was arrested for an incident at a Scottsdale, Ariz. funeral home before his father’s funeral. Authorities say Incognito threatened to shoot the employees and was “punching caskets and throwing objects” after he told the staff he wanted his father’s head cut off for research purposes.