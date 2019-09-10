Raiders Notebook: Derek Carr remembers former college coach and Josh Jacobs sets mark

No Antonio Brown, no problem. Raiders leave field after MNF win over Broncos The Oakland Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 24-16 on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Oakland Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 24-16 on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Derek Carr said he had a former coach in mind when the Oakland Raiders were in short-yardage situations Monday night.

That would be former Fresno State coach Pat Hill.

The Raiders converted 7 of 8 third downs in the first half and 10 of 14 for the game en route to a 24-16 victory over the Denver Broncos at Ring Central Coliseum..

“When you get into those situations, against that defense, against that front, against that coordinator and head coach, Coach (Vic) Fangio, third-and-shorts are just gritty, tough, hard-nosed. I like to call them Pat Hill football downs. Some of you will enjoy that. You remember Pat.”

Oakland led 14-0 at halftime on long touchdown drives: 10 plays, 72 yards; and 14 plays, 95 yards.

For the game Carr was 22 of 26 for 259 yards and one touchdown, but said he has work to do. “We’re going to watch film. I’m going to watch my footwork. I’m going to watch my eyes. I’m not into how many passes I completed, I’m into the ones I did miss. Why did I miss them? And how can I do that better?”

Jacobs makes grand NFL debut

Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs became the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001 to record 100 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut. He had 23 carries for 85 yards and both TDs plus a 28-yard reception.

“It’s pretty simple,” he said. “We had a great game plan, we believed in it. We believed in the schemes. We believed in each other. We came out and played hard.”

Of note

Raiders coach Jon Gruden earned his 100th regular-season career win.

For the third time since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, the Raiders offense did not surrender a sack in the season opener.

