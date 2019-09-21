What Richie Incognito is saying about his return to the field for the Oakland Raiders

FILE - In this July 29, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders center Richie Incognito stretches during NFL football training camp in Napa, Calif. Guard Richie Incognito returns to the Raiders after missing two games for a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. AP

It has been more than a year since Richie Incognito played an NFL game.

His last down came with the Buffalo Bills in 2017 where he played all 16 games. Then he announced his retirement and backed off on that and instead asked the Bills for his release in 2018.

He fired his agents on Twitter and later ran into trouble. Incognito eventually didn’t play in the 2018 season. He waited until the Oakland Raiders came calling and signed the 12-year veteran in the offseason.

He missed the first two games of this season as punishment for violating the league’s personal conduct policy from an incident in 2018 where he was arrested for disorderly conduct and making threats at his father’s funeral.

Incognito said he’s grateful for another opportunity in the NFL. He will make his Raiders debut Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

“All the negative stuff is behind me,” he told reporters this week. “Eyes forward, just staying positive and relishing the opportunity, which is big.”

Incognito has been named to the Pro Bowl four times, the last after the 2017 season.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said “any quarterback would be excited” about having Incognito protecting him.

Carr also took note of the Raiders’ depth at the position: “You watch Denzelle (Good) play, you watch (Jordan) Devey play, they’ve been solid players. So, you just add another guy on top of that and then Gabe (Jackson) will come back after him, which is crazy, right? So we just have a lot of depth and that’s a good thing, especially when you play quarterback.”

HBO to feature Incognito

HBO will debut its 270th edition Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, featuring Incognito on Tuesday.

The show synopsis reads *Richie Incognito. After serving a two-game suspension, 36-year-old Richie Incognito is eligible to return to the field on Sunday for the first time since retiring from the NFL in 2018. The four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman sits down with Bernie Goldberg to discuss his turbulent history, and his decision to come out of retirement to join the Oakland Raiders.”

Goldberg asked Incogito if he’s a walking time bomb

“I hope not,” he said. “I think history would suggest I am. I’m working hard to kind of differentiate from that person and really not make the same mistakes that I have made before to put me in those situations.”

Real Sports will be shown at 10 p.m. ET/PT.