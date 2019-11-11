Is Dion Jordan as good as DeMarcus Ware? Raiders GM see a bright future

More help for the Oakland Raiders is coming on Wednesday.

The Raiders (5-4) made two moves Saturday, signing safety D.J. Swearinger and defensive end Dion Jordan on Saturday.

Jordan brings plenty of potential, according to general manager Mike Mayock at the 2013 NFL Draft.

“This young man that’s walking up here, Dion Jordan, I think he’s got the potential to be the player that I compare him to which is Jason Taylor who ironically played for the Miami Dolphins,” Mayock said.

Jordan came into the NFL listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds. He’s now listed at 284 pounds.

Jordan could have landed with the Raiders in the draft, but the Dolphins swung a trade with Oakland to move up and gave up its 12th overall pick.

Many analysts felt the Dolphins were going with tackle Lane Johnson, but the Dolphins chose Jordan.

He spent two years with Miami and appeared in 26 games, making one start. Jordan spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

He served a 10-game suspension after his appeal of a failed drug test was denied earlier this year.

Over his career, he has appeared in 43 games with four starts, recording 77 tackles (58 solo), 8.5 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles.

As a team, the Raiders have 20 sacks. That ranks them 15th in the league, led by Benson Mayowa who has 7 sacks.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Jordan will practice on Wednesday and will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Someday he might be good as a DeMarcus Ware,” he said. He’s got that kind of edge speed. ... he’s breathtaking off the edge. His motor is excellent.”