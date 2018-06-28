‘We’ve had some battles.’ 49ers' Garoppolo on personal and team improvement

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks about the team’s progress, the 49ers’ defensive backfield and coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense in minicamp on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
By
Up Next
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo talks about the team’s progress, the 49ers’ defensive backfield and coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense in minicamp on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.
By
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers are livestreaming preseason games for free. Find out if that includes your area

By Angel Guerrero

aguerrero@sacbee.com

June 28, 2018 08:04 PM

Here are a few words 49ers’ fans will be happy to hear: Jimmy Garoppolo and free.

Tuning in to watch the rising-star quarterback and company in action during their August preseason schedule just got easier as the 49ers announced Thursday that the livestreaming of all four games will be free on the team’s website and mobile app.

This deal, which was done in collaboration with KPIX 5, will be made available to viewers in the Bay Area, Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Monterey, Salinas and Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the team.

The 49ers will become the first NFL team to work with their local broadcast partner to livestream games on their official website. They play the Dallas Cowboys (Aug. 9), Houston Texans (Aug. 18), Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 25) and Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 30) during this preseason.

“The 49ers are fortunate to play in one of the most connected markets in the world where our fans expect seamless engagement with team content,” team president Al Guido said in a news release. “Through our partnership with KPIX, the fan-first mentality of the NFL and the talented in-house agency of 49ers Studios, we are proud to further strengthen our community connection by delivering dynamic game, team and partner content to our fans in ways that evolve alongside their viewing habits.”

  Comments  

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports