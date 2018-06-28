49ers are livestreaming preseason games for free. Find out if that includes your area

Here are a few words 49ers’ fans will be happy to hear: Jimmy Garoppolo and free.
Tuning in to watch the rising-star quarterback and company in action during their August preseason schedule just got easier as the 49ers announced Thursday that the livestreaming of all four games will be free on the team’s website and mobile app.
This deal, which was done in collaboration with KPIX 5, will be made available to viewers in the Bay Area, Sacramento, Stockton, Modesto, Monterey, Salinas and Honolulu, Hawaii, according to the team.
The 49ers will become the first NFL team to work with their local broadcast partner to livestream games on their official website. They play the Dallas Cowboys (Aug. 9), Houston Texans (Aug. 18), Indianapolis Colts (Aug. 25) and Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 30) during this preseason.
“The 49ers are fortunate to play in one of the most connected markets in the world where our fans expect seamless engagement with team content,” team president Al Guido said in a news release. “Through our partnership with KPIX, the fan-first mentality of the NFL and the talented in-house agency of 49ers Studios, we are proud to further strengthen our community connection by delivering dynamic game, team and partner content to our fans in ways that evolve alongside their viewing habits.”
