49ers Saturday final cut tracker: Jonathan Cooper reportedly out

The 49ers have until 1 p.m. on Saturday to trim the offseason roster to 53 players. Here we’ll track the moves as the news comes down, after they cut 12 players on Friday and traded for Browns offensive lineman Shon Coleman.
--Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the 49ers are releasing guard Jonathan Cooper, who signed a one-year, $4.9 million contract in the spring. The former first-round pick of the Cardinals had offseason knee surgery and was slow to work himself back into the fold throughout training camp and the preseason.
Cooper, 28, played a team-high 60 snaps in the exhibition finale on Thursday at left guard. It became apparent that Cooper was no longer being considered in the competition to start at right guard, where Mike Person remains the favorite over Joshua Garnett, who closed the gap as the spring went along. Both Person and Garnett are likely to make it the cut.
--Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports San Francisco is releasing linebacker Korey Toomer, who was brought in during the offseason when Reuben Foster’s future was in doubt following his two offseason arrests. That could bode well for Elijah Lee, an undrafted rookie plucked off the Vikings practice squad in 2017, who could be given a roster spot while Foster serves his two-game suspension to begin the season.
Toomer confirmed the news on Twitter.
Comments