Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Jeremiah Attaochu (92) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. AJ Mast AP
On the 49ers

On the 49ers

The latest Niners news with Chris Biderman

San Francisco 49ers

Breaking down the first look at the 49ers’ 53-man roster

By Chris Biderman

cbiderman@sacbee.com

September 01, 2018 02:01 PM

Santa Clara

The 49ers made their final cuts on Saturday and have officially put together the first iteration of their 53-man roster for the start of the regular season when they travel to play the Minnesota Vikings Sept. 9. Here’s the first look:

Quarterback (2)

Jimmy Garoppolo

C.J. Beathard

-The 49ers made it clear all along they would only keep two quarterbacks, despite Nick Mullens’ strong showing early in the preseason.

Running back (5)

Jerick McKinnon

Matt Breida

Alfred Morris

Raheem Mostert

Kyle Juszczyk (fullback)

-McKinnon suffered a knee injury on Saturday and could end up missing some time. For now, he’s still on the team.

Tight end (3)

George Kittle

Garrett Celek

Cole Wick

-Wick beat out Cole Hikutini for the last tight end spot after a couple costly drops in the preseason. Hikutini is a practice squad possibility.

Wide receiver (6)

Pierre Garçon

Marquise Goodwin

Trent Taylor

Dante Pettis

Kendrick Bourne

Richie James

*Victor Bolden Jr. will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season and won’t count against the 53-man roster.

--The 49ers decided against keeping Aaron Burbridge for his work on special teams after he suffered a hamstring injury late in the preseason. The team let go of veteran Aldrick Robinson on Friday.

Offensive line (9)

Joe Staley

Laken Tomlinson

Weston Richburg

Mike Person

Mike McGlinchey

Joshua Garnett

Garry Gilliam

Erik Magnuson (IR candidate)

Shon Coleman

--Kyle Shanahan said Magnuson could end up on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury, but might end up returning. Coleman, for now, is the swing tackle while Garry Gilliam works his way back from a concussion.

Inside linebacker (4)

Malcolm Smith

Fred Warner

Brock Coyle

Elijah Lee

*Reuben Foster is suspended for the first two weeks of the season and will not count towards the 53-man roster.

--Korey Toomer was the notable cut from this group. The 49ers like Lee for his work on special teams after being plucked from the Vikings practice squad last season.

Outside linebacker (3)

Cassius Marsh

Dekoda Watson

Mark Nzeocha

--Jeremiah Attaochu didn’t make the cut after signing a modest one-year deal in the offseason. The 49ers might try DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead or Solomon Thomas on the edge more than anticipated in 2018.

Defensive line (8)

DeForest Buckner

Solomon Thomas

Arik Armstead

Earl Mitchell

Sheldon Day

D.J. Jones

Jullian Taylor

Ronald Blair III

--No major surprises here. Blair was on the roster bubble, but provides versatility on the back end of the depth chart.

Cornerback (6)

Richard Sherman

Ahkello Witherspoon

K’Waun Williams

Jimmie Ward

Greg Mabin

Tarvarius Moore

--Mabin wins the job over Tyvis Powell and undrafted rookie Tarvarus McFadden. Ward will likely be the primary backup at all five secondary positions.

Safety (4)

Jaquiski Tartt

Adrian Colbert

D.J. Reed

Marcell Harris (IR candidate)

--Shanahan indicated Harris could begin the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, which could lead to finding a backup strong safety elsewhere before the start of the regular season.

Specialists (3)

Robbie Gould (K)

Bradley Pinion (P)

Kyle Nelson (LS)

