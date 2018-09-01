Breaking down the first look at the 49ers’ 53-man roster

The 49ers made their final cuts on Saturday and have officially put together the first iteration of their 53-man roster for the start of the regular season when they travel to play the Minnesota Vikings Sept. 9. Here’s the first look:

Quarterback (2)

Jimmy Garoppolo



C.J. Beathard

-The 49ers made it clear all along they would only keep two quarterbacks, despite Nick Mullens’ strong showing early in the preseason.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Running back (5)

Jerick McKinnon



Matt Breida



Alfred Morris



Raheem Mostert



Kyle Juszczyk (fullback)

-McKinnon suffered a knee injury on Saturday and could end up missing some time. For now, he’s still on the team.

Tight end (3)

George Kittle



Garrett Celek



Cole Wick

-Wick beat out Cole Hikutini for the last tight end spot after a couple costly drops in the preseason. Hikutini is a practice squad possibility.

Wide receiver (6)

Pierre Garçon



Marquise Goodwin



Trent Taylor



Dante Pettis



Kendrick Bourne



Richie James

*Victor Bolden Jr. will be suspended for the first four games of the regular season and won’t count against the 53-man roster.

--The 49ers decided against keeping Aaron Burbridge for his work on special teams after he suffered a hamstring injury late in the preseason. The team let go of veteran Aldrick Robinson on Friday.

Offensive line (9)

Joe Staley



Laken Tomlinson



Weston Richburg



Mike Person



Mike McGlinchey



Joshua Garnett



Garry Gilliam



Erik Magnuson (IR candidate)



Shon Coleman

--Kyle Shanahan said Magnuson could end up on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury, but might end up returning. Coleman, for now, is the swing tackle while Garry Gilliam works his way back from a concussion.

Inside linebacker (4)

Malcolm Smith



Fred Warner



Brock Coyle



Elijah Lee





*Reuben Foster is suspended for the first two weeks of the season and will not count towards the 53-man roster.

--Korey Toomer was the notable cut from this group. The 49ers like Lee for his work on special teams after being plucked from the Vikings practice squad last season.

Outside linebacker (3)

Cassius Marsh



Dekoda Watson



Mark Nzeocha

--Jeremiah Attaochu didn’t make the cut after signing a modest one-year deal in the offseason. The 49ers might try DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead or Solomon Thomas on the edge more than anticipated in 2018.

Defensive line (8)

DeForest Buckner



Solomon Thomas



Arik Armstead



Earl Mitchell



Sheldon Day



D.J. Jones



Jullian Taylor



Ronald Blair III

--No major surprises here. Blair was on the roster bubble, but provides versatility on the back end of the depth chart.

Cornerback (6)

Richard Sherman



Ahkello Witherspoon



K’Waun Williams



Jimmie Ward



Greg Mabin



Tarvarius Moore

--Mabin wins the job over Tyvis Powell and undrafted rookie Tarvarus McFadden. Ward will likely be the primary backup at all five secondary positions.

Safety (4)

Jaquiski Tartt



Adrian Colbert



D.J. Reed



Marcell Harris (IR candidate)

--Shanahan indicated Harris could begin the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, which could lead to finding a backup strong safety elsewhere before the start of the regular season.

Specialists (3)

Robbie Gould (K)



Bradley Pinion (P)



Kyle Nelson (LS)