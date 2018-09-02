The 49ers sign nine players to practice squad. Here’s who made the list

The 49ers on Sunday signed nine players to their practice squad, all of whom were with the team throughout training camp:
WR Steven Dunbar Jr.
TE Ross Dwelley
CB Emmanuel Moseley
QB Nick Mullens
DB Tyvis Powell
DL Niles Scott
LB Pita Taumoepenu
OL Najee Toran
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
The team has one more spot on the practice squad available. It’s expected to go to former Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Zach Golditch, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
▪ Dunbar, 22, joined the team as an undrafted free agent in the spring after playing his college ball at Houston. He’s the team’s tallest receiver (6-3, 202) and registered four catches for 36 yards in the preseason.
▪ Dwelley was given a shot instead of Pleasant Grove High graduate Cole Hikutini, who wound up losing out on a roster spot to Cole Wick. Dwelley, who attended Oak Ridge High, tied for third on the team with seven receptions for 91 yards in exhibition games.
▪ Moseley was the team’s third-string slot cornerback throughout training camp behind K’Waun Williams and rookie fifth-round pick D.J. Reed. He joined the team as an undrafted rookie in the spring out of Tennessee.
▪ Mullens, 23, returns to the practice squad for a second season after showing improvement over his rookie campaign. He led San Francisco’s quarterbacks with 396 passing yards during the preseason, which included his game-winning touchdown drive to cap the exhibition opener against the Cowboys.
▪ Powell, 24, joined the team last season after spending time with the Seattle Seahawks. He’s a long-limbed cornerback who spent time with the starters during the offseason program. The team tried him at strong safety over the final two preseason games out of necessity but he didn’t stick.
▪ Scott, 22, was signed as an undrafted free agent from little-known Frostburg State and had six combined tackles in the preseason. He can play nose tackle or three technique.
▪ Taumoepenu, 24, made the roster in 2017 after being drafted in the sixth round. But he was inactive for the majority of the campaign and didn’t see any snaps on defense. The 49ers hope the Utah alum can develop into a useful pass rusher off the edge with more seasoning.
▪ Toran, 22, signed as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA. He joined San Francisco as an offensive guard, but spent time on the defensive line early in his college career.
▪ Wilson, 22, got the nod over fellow running back Jeremy McNichols, who spent last season on the practice squad. Wilson averaged 3.3 yards per carry in exhibition games and scored a touchdown in the finale against the Chargers. He played in college at North Texas, where he rushed for 3,205 yards and 32 touchdowns over four seasons.
