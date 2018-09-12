Here are the 49ers’ options at right guard after injuries shake up position

The 49ers don’t know who their right guard will be against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The top-three options are working back from injuries, while a recent practice squad player on Wednesday was seen taking first-team reps.

Week 1 starter, Mike Person, spent Wednesday’s session on the side field after suffering a foot injury in Minnesota. Joshua Garnett was in the weight room hobbling around with a pronounced limp after separating a toe in Person’s stead.

On the bright side, Erik Magnuson participated during individual drills for the first time Wednesday since suffering a hamstring strain in the second preseason game. He was told the initial prognosis was six to eight weeks. Saturday will mark four weeks since the injury.

“Your hamstring’s a big muscle,” Magnuson said. “I guess you can play with a little tear in there. But as long as it doesn’t hurt too much to play (with), I feel explosive off my left leg.”

Najee Toran on Wednesday was promoted from the practice squad to add depth. He becomes the team’s only undrafted rookie to end up on the 53-man roster. He took early reps at right guard during the portion of practice open to reporters.

“There’s a lot of possibilities that depend on how people look in practice and also who is capable of going just based off of health,” Kyle Shanahan said.

One outside possibility is keeping ninth-overall draft pick Mike McGlinchey at guard after he slid over from tackle once Garnett left the game on Sunday. McGlinchey said he last played guard during grade school.

“So I didn’t really learn too much about how to play guard,” McGlinchey said.





The initial plan this week is to remain at tackle, barring another “code-red situation,” McGlinchey said. But Shanahan indicated on Monday he was proud of the rookie for the way he handled the situation against one of the league’s premier defensive fronts.

It was obviously not an ideal situation,” McGlinchey said, “but it was something they trusted me to do.”

Garnett and tackle Garry Gilliam were the only backup offensive linemen available on the 46-man roster against the Vikings. Tackle Shon Coleman and utility man Matt Tobin were among the six players in street clothes, though that could change against Detroit.

Coyle broke his back — The 49ers on Wednesday placed linebacker Brock Coyle on injured reserve after he suffered a head injury in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Shanahan announced Coyle also suffered a T-4 compression fracture in his back.

“He will recover at some time this year, but we know it’s going to be at least six weeks before he can have a chance to play football,” Shanahan said.

To take Coyle’s place, the team added former Seahawk Terence Garvin, who can play both “Sam” linebacker on the outside and the inside positions in a pinch. Garvin is also considered a good special-teams player, which could mean he plays Sunday against Detroit.

“We were very fortunate that he was available for us,” Shanahan said.

Garvin started three games for Seattle last season and spent the offseason with the Dolphins. He was released during final cuts.

Coyle, along with Dekoda Watson (hamstring) and rookie safety Marcell Harris (hamstring) are eligible to return from injured reserve later this season. A team can only bring back two players from IR each year.

Banged up secondary — Free safety Adrian Colbert didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, though it appears minor. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder) and nickel corner K’Waun Williams (rib) were in blue non-contact jerseys and listed as limited. Ahkello Witherspoon practiced but was listed with an ankle injury.

Oddly enough, veteran Richard Sherman was the only member of the starting secondary that wasn’t listed on the injury report. Sherman played every snap of the opener following his Achilles tear in November and hamstring injury early in training camp.

▪ Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin did not practice Wednesday after suffering a deep thigh bruise against the Vikings.