Marquise Goodwin faster than Tyreek Hill? 49ers WR points to his tattoo for a hint

Marquise Goodwin has said he’s the fastest player in football, but when he was asked Wednesday how he stacks up to Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill, he said he doesn’t “compare himself to anybody.”

The 49ers receiver then lifted up his sleeve and pointed to a tattoo with the Olympic rings on his left forearm. “I ain’t say nothing. You take that wherever you want to take it,” Goodwin said, grinning.

The 49ers’ leading receiver from last season returned to practice Wednesday after sitting out the victory over the Lions with a deep thigh bruise suffered during the opener against the Vikings. He was listed as a limited participant.

If Goodwin plays, Sunday’s game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium could feature two of the NFL’s fastest wideouts. Hill is averaging 22 yards per catch with three touchdowns through two games. Goodwin has yet to make a catch this season after finishing with 962 yards in 2017.

Goodwin and Hill both were both track stars in the Big 12 Conference. Goodwin ran at Texas and Hill at Oklahoma State. But Hill was dismissed from the school in 2014 after he was charged with allegedly punching and choking his pregnant girlfriend. He finished his college career in Division II at West Alabama.

Hill didn’t participate in the NFL combine before the Chiefs tapped him in the fifth round of the draft in 2016. But he reportedly ran a 40-yard dash as quickly as 4.25 seconds at his pro day.

Goodwin ran one of the fastest 40 times in combine history before getting selected by the Bills in the third round in 2013, posting a time of 4.27. Goodwin qualified for the 2012 Olympic Team after winning the long jump at the Olympic Trials. He finished 10th at the London Olympics.

Hill made headlines on Wednesday when he took issue with 49ers running back Matt Breida being nicknamed, “Cheetah.” Breida is the NFL’s leading rusher through two games following a 138-yard performance against the Lions.

“There’s only one cheetah in the league, just know that,” Hill said, according to the Kansas City Star. “You can’t be a cheetah and run a 4.48, or whatever you run.”

Breida reportedly ran a 4.38 at his pro day before signing with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent last season.

Tartt misses practice — Safety Jaquiski Tartt missed practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury suffered late in the fourth quarter of the victory over Detroit. He said afterward he initially suffered a stinger the week prior in Minnesota.

Tartt’s absence would be noteworthy with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looming. Kelce had 109 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday against the Steelers.

Guard Joshua Garnett (separated toe) missed practice after not playing Sunday. He suffered the injury in the third quarter of the opener. Guard Mike Person (foot) was limited after playing against Detroit. Same for cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (ankle).

Uncertainty at linebacker — Reuben Foster returned from his two-game suspension on Wednesday and is expected to start on Sunday. The 49ers released reserve offensive lineman Matt Robin to make room on the 53-man roster.

But even with Foster back, Kyle Shanahan said he’s unsure of who will start at linebacker in Kansas City.

Shanahan said veteran linebacker Malcolm Smith, who was listed as a full-go on Wednesday following his preseason hamstring strain, is also in the mix. Smith, the Super Bowl MVP following the 2013 season, hasn’t played since joining San Francisco in 2017.

“We haven’t gotten to see that either. If I knew what way we were going to go this week, I wouldn’t tell you guys, but I do mean I don’t know yet,” Shanahan said.

It’s likely rookie Fred Warner retains his starting job. He started the first two games at “Mike” linebacker and is second in the NFL with 22 tackles.