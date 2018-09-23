Postgame Buzz: 49ers loss to Chiefs, Jimmy Garoppolo injured
The San Francisco 49ers lost 38-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a left knee injury, which could be a season ender for the starter.
