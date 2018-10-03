49ers notes: Jimmy Garoppolo has surgery on injured knee

Jimmy Garoppolo’s long recovery begins Thursday.

The 49ers’ franchise quarterback had surgery to repair his torn ACL in his left knee Wednesday morning, Kyle Shanahan said, though the coach wasn’t privy to who performed the surgery.

“I’m not sure,” Shanahan said. “We’ve been going pretty hard here (preparing for the Arizona Cardinals). I’m not sure what time it was this morning, but I know he’s having it sometime today.”

Garoppolo was placed on season-ending injured reserve Sept. 26. He’s expected to be ready in time for next season, though an exact time frame has not been determined.

“It’s way too early. When he wakes up and I talk to the doctors who did it, we’ll get some clarity,” said Shanahan.

Garoppolo has not spoken to reporters since leaving the Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter. He suffered the injury when he planted his left leg along the sideline to push upfield and into Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson to fight for extra yardage on a third-and-20, rather than running out of bounds.

C.J. Beathard will make his second start of the season on Sunday against the winless Arizona Cardinals. He threw for a career-high 298 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 29-27 loss to the Chargers.

Banged-up offensive line — Only one member of San Francisco’s offensive line that started the season wasn’t listed on Wednesday’s injury report: left guard Laken Tomlinson. Mike Person, the right guard, was listed as limited with a knee injury.

Tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, along with center Weston Richburg, all sat out practice due to injuries suffered over the weekend. Their statuses for Sunday are uncertain.

Guard Joshua Garnett, the 2016 first-round pick, practiced for the first time since suffering a painful toe injury in the season opener against the Vikings. Garnett could be needed for depth if backup Erik Magnuson must start for one of the other injured offensive linemen.

▪ Others who didn’t practice were receivers Marquise Goodwin (hamstring, quadriceps) and Dante Pettis (knee) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf). Pettis and Sherman are not expected to play Sunday.

Getting healthier on defense — Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt was back in action Wednesday for the first time since leaving the victory over Detroit Sept. 16 with a shoulder injury, listed as a full participant. He’s expected to play against Arizona.

His replacement had been Antone Exum Jr., who returned an interception for a touchdown on the third play from scrimmage against the Chargers.

Shanahan said he expects Adrian Colbert could regain his starting job after rookie D.J. Reed made the start in his place against the Chargers. Colbert had been dealing with a hip injury suffered against the Chiefs. That decision will come down to the week of practice.

“We’d always lean towards Colbert, because it was his job to start with and he played at an extremely high level last year and started out this year doing that,” Shanahan said. “(He’s) been playing banged up for a while. Gave him a chance to get healthier last week. We believe he’s going to be much healthier this week, so I’d be surprised if he wasn’t out there.”