49ers’ Breida, Garçon questionable, Taylor doubtful versus Packers

The 49ers got some good news on the injury front during their final practice before Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Starting running back Matt Breida and receiver Pierre Garçon returned to practice for the first time this week and are officially listed as questionable to play.
Breida, the NFL’s leader averaging 7.5 yards per carry, had a strong week of rehab after Kyle Shanahan said Monday that he expected the second-year pro to be doubtful following his first-quarter ankle injury in the last game against the Cardinals.
Garçon, who leads 49ers receivers with 188 yards, dealt with recent knee and shoulder injuries that kept him off the practice field Thursday and Friday. He’ll be paired with fellow starting receiver Marquise Goodwin for just the third time this season. Goodwin is expected to be back following a one-game absence with thigh and hamstring injuries.
However, the 49ers will likely be without slot receiver Trent Taylor, who is listed as doubtful. He has been dealing with discomfort in his back following offseason surgery. He had his best game of the year against the Cardinals, logging seven catches for 61 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.
Rookie seventh-round pick Richie James is expected to take Taylor’s place. The 49ers have been without second-round pick Dante Pettis since Week 4 with a knee injury.
Comments