How the 49ers plan to stop Saquon Barkley among things to watch vs. New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers running back Matt Breida (22) powers ahead against the Oakland Raiders on Nov. 1. Breida began the season among the league leaders in rushing but has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry since a loss to the Rams on Oct. 21. Breida, who has dealt with an ankle injury recently, should be healthier for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants, having had 11 days between games. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com