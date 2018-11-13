‘He should never do that’: Some criticize a 49er player’s gesture after allowing a TD

Ahkello Witherspoon was in coverage against Odell Beckham Jr. for a few key plays.

Beckham, one of the best receivers in the NFL, scored two of the New York Giants’ three touchdowns in the 49ers’ 27-23 loss Monday night at Levi’s Stadium. He beat San Francisco’s second-year cornerback in the third quarter down the left sideline from 20 yards out for his second score, leaving Witherspoon to raise his hands with his palms to the sky.

He appeared upset backup safety Antone Exum Jr. didn’t provide extra help over the top. Exum got the start because start Jaquiski Tartt was out with a shoulder injury that’s caused him to miss two consecutive games.

Coach Kyle Shanahan was asked if he was okay with Witherspoon’s gesture, presumably showing the national television audience he wasn’t entirely responsible for getting beat in coverage.

“No, I am not. No,” Shanahan said. “Man up. Don’t put that on tape. We’ll deal with it when we come in.”

Said Witherspoon: “I was just mad at myself for allowing a touchdown. Can’t do that.”

The 49ers this season have largely avoided locker room dysfunction despite going through a fourth consecutive sub-.500 campaign. The togetherness among the players and coaches has been a key differentiation from Shanahan’s tenure and previous regimes, where conflict behind the scenes bled onto the field with losing results.

A player like Witherspoon calling out teammates for everyone to see is an example of what Shanahan has tried to avoid. Witherspoon was asked if Shanahan spoke to him about throwing his hands up after Beckham made it a 20-17 game, helping New York begin its second-half comeback.

“No, but I understand that,” Witherspoon said. “I know that, playing corner, I got to be better than that. It’s just something I got to improve on.”





“He should never do that,” veteran cornerback Richard Sherman said, who spoke to Witherspoon after the play. “That’s like the cardinal rule of football.”

Witherspoon was also called for a crucial pass interference penalty on New York’s final drive, walling Beckham off from an underthrown Eli Manning pass that gave the Giants and automatic first down on second-and-20. Manning threw the game-winning touchdown five plays later.

Witherspoon appeared upset with the call and spoke to the side judge afterwards.

“But I also disagreed with me not turning my head,” Witherspoon said, “because I could had an opportunity for an interception on that play. So just really, once again, self-inflicted wounds.”

Kittle leads the way, again — Tight end George Kittle’s nine catches were a career best, and his 83 yards meant he led the 49ers in receiving yards for the seventh time in 10 games.

His 775 yards on the season are third among all NFL tight ends behind the Philadelphia Eagles’ Zach Ertz (789) yards and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce (787).

But Kittle was called for a crucial penalty in the third quarter that might have loomed large in the four-point loss. The second-year pro appeared to convert a long third-and-12 with a 14-yard reception in the middle of the field.

But Kittle pushed off a Giants defender, who appeared to slip Levi’s Stadium’s turf, and the tight end was called for offensive pass interference, his first such penalty of his career.

“We had multiple opportunities to end it and we didn’t,” Kittle said. “That’s something that we have to figure out.”

Breida deals with pain — Running back Matt Breida doesn’t have the luxury of an explosive backup in Raheem Mostert that’s he enjoyed in recent weeks. Mostert was placed on season-ending injured reserve following the Raiders game last week after fracturing his forearm.

That puts the onus on Breida to stay healthy — which has been a season-long struggle due to shoulder, ankle and knee injuries — because the 49ers are suddenly incredibly thin at running back, particularly since losing starter Jerick McKinnon with a knee injury before the season began.

Breida on Monday rushed for 101 yards on 17 carries (5.9 average) and scored two touchdowns — one on the ground and one receiving. He appeared fresh in the first half, but looked hampered by his recurring right ankle sprain in the third and fourth quarters.

“Same ankle injury I’ve been having,” he said. “I haven’t been 100 percent healthy.”

The 49ers had 11 days between games after playing their previous contest on a Thursday night before getting an extra day to prepare for Monday night’s tilt against New York. The 49ers have a bye upcoming before traveling to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 25.

“It’s still not anywhere near where I want to be, but it definitely helped,” Breida said of the break. “Hopefully this bye week will get me back to where I was before.”