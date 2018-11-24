49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested in Florida on suspicion of domestic violence

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Saturday night at the team’s hotel in Tampa, Fla., on suspicion of domestic battery, according to police records.

Foster, 24, was arrested by Tampa Police just after 9 p.m. Eastern time at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, the night before the 49ers are scheduled to play the Buccaneers. The San Francisco Chronicle was first to report of Foster’s arrest. Members of the hotel’s valet staff said an ambulance was there earlier Saturday evening, according to the report.

The 49ers did not immediately provide comment when contacted by The Bee. Foster remained in jail Saturday night without bond, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Reuben Foster is seen in a booking photo from the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was arrested by Tampa Police on suspicion of domestic battery and is being held without bail. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

It’s Foster’s second arrest on domestic assault allegations in less than a year. He was charged with domestic violence during an incident with his live-in girlfriend, Elissa Ennis, last April stemming from an event at their Los Gatos, Calif. home in February. Ennis later recanted her claims on the witness stand during a preliminary trial, saying her initial accusations that Foster physically abused her were based on lies and were made up out of revenge for their breakup.

Foster was suspended for the first two games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies relating to marijuana possession charges in Alabama last January and possession of a loaded assault rifle found on the floor of his bathroom during his arrest following the incident with Ennis.

The 49ers stuck with Foster through his trial during the offseason, despite his two arrests and multiple charges, and kept him on the roster. He wasn’t allowed to rejoin the team until the domestic violence charges were dropped by a judge in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

“If there’s someone who ever hits their significant other, girlfriends, some person like that, that person is not going to be on our team,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said April 26. “I feel strongly about that. I know John (Lynch) does. I know our ownership does. ... if that’s something that we felt he did or ended up happening, you guys will see how we feel.”