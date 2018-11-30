49ers to be without Marquise Goodwin, Pierre Garçon against Seahawks

The 49ers will be without both their starting receivers again on Sunday.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Marquise Goodwin won’t play against the Seattle Seahawks as he’s been away from the team while he deals with an undisclosed family issue. Garçon will miss his third-straight game with an ongoing knee injury despite being able to practice this week as a limited participant.
Goodwin left the team in Tampa Bay last weekend to return to the Bay Area before the team played the Buccaneers. He returned to team headquarters on Thursday to speak with Shanahan and other club officials but has not practiced.
“He’s going through some serious things that have happened. I’d like to let him tell them and not me,” Shanahan said. “... He just didn’t seem like he was in a good spot. I thought it’d be better for him to go be with his family right now, and he agreed. We’ll reassess it after the game and where we go next week.”
Goodwin has gone through a lot during his two seasons with the 49ers. Last November, he played hours after he and his wife lost a child due to pregnancy complications and helped San Francisco get its first win of the season against the Giants. His biological father passed away a few weeks later.
Garçon hasn’t played since scoring his first touchdown as a member of the 49ers Nov. 1 against the Raiders. Shanahan said Garçon’s injury hasn’t improved during his time off.
The team’s only healthy receivers on the roster are rookie second-round pick Dante Pettis, second-year pro Kendrick Bourne, slot receiver Trent Taylor and seventh-round pick Richie James. That’s one short of five wideouts, which San Francisco typically has in uniform on game day.
Goodwin leads the 49ers with four touchdown catches while Garçon is second among the team’s receivers with 24 receptions.
Shanahan said the team could elevate Victor Bolden Jr. from the practice squad, though roster spots might be at a premium with needs elsewhere. The 49ers also ruled out reserve offensive lineman Joshua Garnett for the second-straight game following surgery to repair his thumb.
Rookie D.J. Reed likely would have started at free safety, but he was ruled out with heel and chest injuries.
Seattle, meanwhile, ruled out linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and running back C.J. Procise (abdomen). Wright could be a player to keep an eye on this offseason. He’s scheduled to be a free agent in March and plays the same “Will” linebacker position which the 49ers used with former first-round pick Reuben Foster, who was released last week following his arrest at the team hotel in Tampa for alleged domestic violence against his girlfriend.
