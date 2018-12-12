Want to see the 49ers vs. Seahawks game in person? Tickets are downright thrifty

Want to get off the couch to watch the 49ers in person? Attending Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks might be cheaper than a gas station fill-up.
Tickets at Levi’s Stadium for Sunday are going for as low as $29, according to Seatgeek.com, which means you can spend more on parking in the blue lot ($30) than for the ticket itself. And you’ll likely dole out more on food (and libations) to watch the 3-10 49ers play out their lost season.
Of course those lunch-priced tickets are for seats way up in the 400 level on the east side of the stadium, where the views of Silicon Valley and the Great America theme park next door might be more impressive than the product on the field, with undrafted quarterback Nick Mullens getting another shot against Seattle following the 49ers’ 43-16 drubbing by the Seahawks two weeks ago.
That is, unless you’re a Seahawks fan hoping to see your team clinch a playoff berth with a victory.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Sitting a little closer to the action comes at a price closer to a dinner requiring a reservation. The cheapest seats at the 200 level, which house arguably Levi’s best sights, are starting at $62 a pop, and that’s on the suite tower on the west side in seats that will be covered by shade throughout.
The infamous sun issues at Levi’s are mostly moot this time of year, which might be why the 49ers had five home games during the second half of the schedule, when South Bay temperatures have been a bit cooler than the summer-like climate of early autumn. The 49ers had just two afternoon games scheduled during the first two months of the season, although their Oct. 21 game against the Los Angeles Rams was flexed from the 5:20 p.m. “Sunday Night Football” prime-time slot to an afternoon time.
The cheapest seats Sunday in the lower bowl are a reasonable $85 to sit in the north east corner. There you’ll have the benefit of the giant scoreboard on the south side of the stadium in clear view, which makes up for being far from the action on the other side of the field.
Suffice to say, cheap seats in December are a byproduct of the 49ers’ fourth consecutive losing season, where many fans would prefer the home team lose to ensure the best shot at landing the No. 1 picking in next year’s NFL draft. They would pick first if the season ended today, even while their 3-10 record is tied with the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals. San Francisco gets the nod because of its weaker strength of schedule.
Jimmy Garoppolo, unlike last year, isn’t captaining a dramatic winning streak to get fans away from their holiday to-do lists. Mullens playing for the right to be Garoppolo’s backup in 2019 just isn’t quite the same draw. Seat prices are clearly reflecting as much.
Comments