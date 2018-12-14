49ers notes: Jaquiski Tartt has missed 5 games this season; will he face the Seahawks?

Jaquiski Tartt returned to practice Friday, but it was decided afterward the 49ers safety won’t play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, marking the sixth game he’ll miss this season because of an ailing shoulder.

“He was out there but didn’t do much,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

Tartt hasn’t played since aggravating the injury while making a tackle on the second-half kickoff during the last game between the teams Dec. 2. He suffered the injury during the season-opening loss to the Vikings, and it has remained problematic.

Tartt’s absence makes it likely rookie sixth-round pick Marcell Harris will make his third straight start on the heels of a promising performance in last Sunday’s 20-14 victory over the Denver Broncos. Harris made seven tackles, including two for loss, and back-to-back stops during a key third- and fourth-down sequence in the fourth quarter.

Shanahan indicated he’ll continue with young players on defense following their impressive showing, holding Denver to 274 total yards.

“The same as last week,” he said. “The guys who were out there, the guys who got those opportunities, I thought they did a good job. They’ll continue with that.”

That could mean rookie fifth-round pick D.J. Reed gets the nod at slot cornerback. Incumbent starter K’Waun Williams is listed as questionable because of a knee injury that kept him out against Denver. Reed had a team-high 12 tackles, his first career sack and a forced fumble.

Also questionable are receivers Marquise Goodwin (calf) and Dante Pettis (foot), who showed up on the injury report Thursday. Pettis has four touchdowns in the 49ers’ past three games.

The 49ers have been unable to replicate Goodwin’s ability to stretch defenses. He returned to play 24 snaps against the Broncos, third most among receivers, after the missing two games to deal with a family issue.

Running back Matt Breida is questionable due to his nagging left ankle injury. However, he returned to practice this week and appears to be in line to return after missing his first game since high school.

Also questionable: defensive end Cassius Marsh (concussion) and linebacker Mark Nzeocha (groin).

The Seahawks will be without running back Rashaad Penny (knee), linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and safety Maurice Alexander (concussion). Receiver Doug Baldwin (hip), safety Bradley McDougald (knee) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (oblique) are questionable. Guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) is doubtful.

Shanahan declines request to sing himself “Happy Birthday” - The 49ers coach turned 39 on Friday, and McGlinchey had the gusto to ask Shanahan if he would partake in a rookie tradition among offensive linemen: Sing yourself “Happy Birthday” in front of the team.

Shanahan declined.

“I’m not a rookie,” Shanahan said. “They made him sing it, which was just as painful for me. But, I got it a few times today.”

McGlinchey typically isn’t afraid to show off his singing skills. An example: singing the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody” with Staley during a team fundraiser in August.

“(‘Happy Birthday’) is probably a little stronger,” McGlinchey said of his singing repertoire. “I have a little bit more experience.

“It wasn’t my best performance because I was on the spot and did feel a little uncomfortable with it. But it’s all good, it’s all in good fun.”