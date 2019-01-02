49ers announce new radio play-by-play voice; he won’t have to travel far

A big change is coming to the 49ers’ broadcast booth in 2019.
The team announced Wednesday that longtime Bay Area sportscaster Greg Papa will take over as radio play-by-play voice. He’ll replace Ted Robinson, who will have a new role with the organization after calling games the past decade.
“For the last 10 years, the 49ers Faithful have listened to one of the most accomplished and respected professionals in the broadcasting community deliver the game day action of their favorite team,” 49ers president Al Guido wrote in a statement. “Ted has always been much more to our team than just a play-by-play voice, he’s a member of our family and a valuable ambassador for our organization. That is why we are thrilled he will continue on with the team and help us to continue to deliver the 49ers to our fans in a number of ways.
“The addition of Greg Papa to our broadcast team as the Voice of the 49ers adds to the great legacy of 49ers broadcasters who have previously held that moniker - Bob Fouts, Lon Simmons, Joe Starkey, Don Klein and Ted. Bay Area sports fans have been treated to his legendary calls of their teams for more than three decades. We are elated to welcome Greg to the 49ers family and have him deliver the action in his own unique style directly to The Faithful for the very first time. With Papa partnering with Tim Ryan in the broadcast booth on game days, and Robinson active in the community and at 49ers events, we believe our fans have the best in the business bringing them their favorite team every day of the year.”
Papa currently hosts pre- and post-game shows for the 49ers and Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area. He was the Oakland Raiders’ play-by-play man from 1997 to 2017. He was widely regarded as one of the best in the NFL before being replaced by Brent Musburger at the start of this season.
Papa, a three-time California sportscaster of the year, has worked with the NBA’s Warriors (TV and radio – 1986-97), baseball’s Giants (TV and radio – 2004-08) and Oakland A’s (TV - 1990-2003) and most recently the Raiders. He has an afternoon show on 95.7 The Game.
Robinson tweeted on Wednesday: “After 10 years, I’m moving from the 49ers radio booth to represent the team in other capacities. For a decade of unforgettable moments, appreciation to the 49ers, Tim Ryan, KNBR, and deep gratitude to the Faithful. Thanks Niner Nation!”
