Former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has domestic violence charges dropped

Former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster on Thursday had domestic violence charges dismissed by a Hillsborough County judge in Florida, according to court documents. The Nov. 24 arrest the night before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the team hotel led to Foster’s release from the team the following morning.
November’s incident marked the second time Foster had been accused of domestic violence by his on-and-off girlfriend, Elissa Ennis. Foster was accused of slapping a phone from her hand, pushing her in the chest and slapping her with an open hand on the left side of her face.
Foster, 24, was claimed on waivers by Washington days after his release from San Francisco and remains on the commissioners exempt list, preventing him from practicing or playing in games until the NFL completes its investigation into Foster’s legal troubles.
The 49ers indicated they released Foster for a pattern of poor judgment and didn’t make their decision based on the outcome of the case, as they had in May 2018 when Foster had domestic violence charges dropped from a previous arrest for an incident involving Ennis.
“Unfortunately in life, there’s consequences for your actions and when you show bad judgment, particularly after something’s been communicated very clearly, what the expectations are, there are consequences,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said the morning Foster was released.
