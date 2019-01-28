Source: San Francisco 49ers to hire new quarterbacks coach

The San Francisco 49ers found a replacement for quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, who became the offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos this month.
Kyle Shanahan plans to hire former Miami Dolphins tight ends coach Shane Day, a league source confirmed to The Bee. NBC Sports Bay Area was first to report the news over the weekend.
Day spent three seasons with Miami after working as an assistant offensive line coach in Washington in 2014-15. He served as quarterbacks coach for the Chicago Bears in 2010-11 before holding the same role for the University of Connecticut for two seasons.
Day also spent three seasons as an assistant on the 49ers’ staff starting in 2007, when he coached quarterbacks, running backs and the offensive line under Mike Nolan and Mike Singletary.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Shanahan will still serve as offensive coordinator and play caller while relying on passing-game coordinator Mike LaFleur and running-game coordinator Mike McDaniel to devise game plans. Both were denied requests by multiple teams to interview for coordinator positions this offseason. Shanahan told reporters at the Senior Bowl last week he denied those requests because those positions didn’t include calling plays and weren’t true promotions from their current responsibilities.
Scangarello was one of Shanahan’s most valuable assistants since joining the staff in 2017. He worked with Jimmy Garoppolo to get him up to speed in Shanahan’s complex offense after being acquired at the trade deadline in October 2017 in a swap with the New England Patriots. Garoppolo went 5-0 as a starter and parlayed his performance into a five-year, $137.5 million contract.
Additionally, Scangarello was responsible for identifying Nick Mullens in 2017 before the team signed him as a rookie free agent following the NFL draft.
Mullens ascended to the starting lineup in November with Garoppolo on injured reserve and became San Francisco’s first quarterback since Joe Montana to have eight consecutive games with at least 220 yards passing. Mullens’ 2,277 yards passing in his first eight starts is the fourth-most in league history.
Comments