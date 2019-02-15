Colin Kaepernick, Eric Reid settle with NFL on collusion case

This is a developing story.

The collusion case brought on the NFL by former 49ers Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid has settled.

Attorney Mark Geragos and the league issued a joint statement on Friday announcing the resolution of the case initially filed by Kaepernick in 2017 because he remained out of the league following his protest of racism and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem during the 2016 season.

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL,” Geragos wrote. “As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

The financial terms of the settlement have not been disclosed. Kaepernick remains out of the NFL while Reid signed with the Carolina Panthers midway through last season. The safety this week inked a three-year, $22 million extension with the team through 2021.

Yahoo! Sports reported Friday the settlement came before final evidence was expected to be presented to an arbiter later this month.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season finale, capping a season in which he had a 90.7 passer rating while the 49ers finished 2-14. The team then fired head coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke, replacing them with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Kaepernick opted out of his contract after he was told by the team’s new brass that he would have been released.

The Associated Press reported Thursday Kaepernick had spoken with the newly formed league, the Alliance of American Football (AAF), and had asked for $20 million to play during its inaugural season. The league held its first slate of games last weekend and will play through April, aiming to help players latch on to NFL teams before the start of the offseason program.