49ers awarded compensatory NFL Draft pick in a round that’s been good to them before

By Chris Biderman

February 22, 2019 07:09 PM

SANTA CLARA

The 49ers on Friday got some good news regarding the NFL Draft in April.

They were awarded a compensatory pick in the sixth round for losing defensive end Aaron Lynch to the Chicago Bears in free agency in 2018, increasing their total draft picks to six. The pick is slated to be No. 212 overall.

It’s a low number of selections for coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, who picked 19 players combined in their first two drafts since getting hired in 2017. But they’ve had relatively good luck with their sixth-round choices.

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (2017) and strong safety Marcell Harris (2018) are expected to compete for starting jobs after showing promise early in their careers. The team’s other sixth-round choice in 2017, pass rusher Pita Taumoepenu, hopes to further develop for a chance to provide depth after playing sparingly in his first two seasons.

The 49ers don’t have a fifth- or seventh-round pick in this draft because of trades for guard Laken Tomlinson in 2017 and tackle Shon Coleman around final cuts last August.

The team next week will head to Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine.

49ers’ 2019 draft choices:

Round 1: No. 2

Round 2: No. 4 (36th overall)

Round 3: No. 3 (67th)

Round 4: No. 2 (104th)

Round 6: No. 3 (176th)

Round 6: No. 40 (212) compensatory

