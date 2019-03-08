49ers mock drafts: One player’s combine results may put top prospect in red and gold

“With the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals select ... Kyler Murray, quarterback, Oklahoma.”

Draft analysts expect NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to speak these words April 25 in Nashville, Tenn., to kick off the first round. If this happens, it will be the second consecutive year a Heisman Trophy-winning Sooners signal caller is taken No. 1.

It would also mean the 49ers get the player many believe is the best prospect in the draft.

After being measured during the NFL scouting combine, concerns about Murray’s size seem to be a thing of the past, opening the way for him to go first and making Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa available at No. 2 to help boost San Francisco’s pass-rush issues.

According to his draft profile on NFL.com, Bosa is a “high-motor defensive end prospect possessing NFL play strength on a well-muscled, compact frame. ... His lack of fluidity in space could prevent him from becoming an elite rusher, but he understands how to play and should become an early starter and future Pro Bowler.”

Every analyst sampled here believes Bosa is destined to wear red and gold. Here’s what they had to say:

Todd McShay: “The Niners will be hunting for pass-rushers this offseason, and getting the best overall player in the class at No. 2 would be a fantastic start. Bosa has length, speed and power from the edge, and it’s fathomable that the Buckeye paces San Francisco’s defensive line in sacks as a rookie. He’s that good.”





The league’s official website provides mock drafts from seven analysts: Bucky Brooks, Charley Casserly, Maurice Jones-Drew, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter, Peter Schrager and Lance Zierlein. The site’s most recent post comes from Jeremiah: “This couldn’t have worked out better for the 49ers. They’re looking for an edge rusher and they get the best one in the draft.”

CBS Sports also has mocks from six men: Will Brinson, Jared Dubin, Pete Prisco, Chris Trapasso, R.J. White and Ryan Wilson. The newest mock was done by Brinson: “Talk about a DREAM scenario for the 49ers. No one loves all this business about Kyler going No. 1 overall more than San Francisco, which needs edge help and would have it fall in its lap here.”

Nate Davis: “The highest-graded prospect on many draft boards, he looked smooth in his first public workout since a core muscle injury ruined his final season with the Buckeyes. Bosa’s combine numbers were actually slightly better than those of his brother, Joey, the third overall pick three years ago and now a Pro Bowler for the Chargers. Nick Bosa could give the Niners a top-shelf outside-inside pass rush combo if teamed with DT DeForest Buckner.”





Matt Miller: “Nick Bosa is the top overall player on my big board. He’s powerful, explosive, technically sound and productive coming out of Ohio State. Yes, he missed much of this past season with a core muscle injury, but he showed in Indianapolis that he’s back to being the dominant pass-rusher we came to expect. The biggest key for Bosa will be medicals. If teams clear him after an ACL injury in high school and the core injury this past season, he’s a lock for the top overall spot on my board come late April.”





Eddie Brown: “The 49ers lack a consistent pass rush despite using so much recent draft capital on the defensive line. Bosa handled his business in Indy and will likely go No. 1 overall if the Cardinals pass on Murray.”

Walter Cherepinsky: “The 49ers were one of the top winners of the combine. When Murray measured in at 5-10 1/8, it was clear that the Oklahoma product would be the top choice. This, in turn, would push the best prospect in this class to the 49ers. San Francisco would greatly benefit from Nick Bosa’s presence. The team was atrocious against the pass last year. Poor play from the secondary was a primary factor, but the lack of a pass rush didn’t help. The 49ers drafted Solomon Thomas with a top-three pick two years ago, and while he’s been stout versus the run, he hasn’t been able to get to the quarterback. Bosa will certainly be able to do that. Bosa has a tremendous skill set, and he was off to a great start in 2018 before injuring his knee.”

Danny Kelly: “Packs power, explosiveness and agility into a prototype pass rusher’s frame; he might just have more upside than his older brother (Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa).”