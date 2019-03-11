49ers free agency roundup: Big financial decision appears to pay off

This post will be updated throughout Monday as the NFL kicks off its unofficial “legal tampering” period of free agency. Deals with pending free agents and trades can become official when the 2019 league year begins Wednesday 1 p.m. Pacific time.
It took nine minutes for former 49ers tackle Trent Brown to agree to a historic deal to return to the Bay Area.
Brown, who was traded away by San Francisco to the Patriots after the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, agreed to a $66 million contract over four seasons to join the Oakland Raiders. It was first reported by ESPN at 9:09 a.m. after the legal tampering period opened at 9 a.m. on the west coast.
The move proves to be a massive financial windfall for the 49ers, who were hesitant to give Brown a lucrative second contract which was a key reason in deciding to use its first round draft pick last spring on Mike McGlinchey. Brown started two seasons for the 49ers after getting taken in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. He slipped largely because of questions about his weight and work ethic, which persisted during his time with San Francisco.
McGlinchey took over Brown’s starting job at right tackle and excelled as a rookie in 2018. He ranked as Pro Football Focus’ second-highest graded rookie offensive lineman behind his former college teammate Quenton Nelson of the Colts, who was named a first-team All-Pro.
McGlinchey’s rookie contract is worth $18,341,876 over his first for seasons, according to Overthecap.com, roughly $47.7 million cheaper than Brown’s deal with Oakland if fully realized (Brown’s $16.5 million average per season makes him the highest-paid offensive lineman in football).
McGlinchey’s contract comes with a fifth-year option for 2022 which would pay him the average of the 10 highest paid offensive linemen. McGlinchey is eligible to sign a contract extension following his third NFL season in 2020.
It’s unknown what Brown will cost the Raiders against the salary cap in 2019. McGlinchey will cost San Francisco just under $4.2 million, roughly $12.3 million less than Brown’s average annual salary. That difference could be crucial as Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch wade into the free agent spending period.
It’s believed the 49ers are interested in Seahawks free agent safety Earl Thomas, who wants $15 million over the next two seasons, according to a report from NFL Media.
Update (10:47 a.m.):
The 49ers are planning to sign Buccanners linebacker Kwon Alexander to a four-year, $54 million contract, according to NFL Media. Alexander suffered a torn ACL in October but is widely considered one of tthe bes free agent inside linebackers available.
San Francisco has a clear void at the position after releasing linebacker Reuben Foster in November before a game against, oddly enough, Tampa Bay.
