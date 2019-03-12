Reports: 49ers to lose punter, re-signed suspended long snapper

Tuesday was a big day for 49ers’ specialists.

San Francisco early in the day agreed to a four-year contract extension for long snapper Kyle Nelson, according to an ESPN report. But the bigger story, perhaps, is the loss of the team’s punter, holder and kickoff specialist.

Punter Bradley Pinion is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN, leaving the 49ers after four seasons. He was a 2015 fifth-round pick in former general manager Trent Baalke’s penultimate draft before getting fired following the 2016 season.

Pinion in 2018 ranked 30th in the NFL averaging just 43.1 yards per punt while his 39.1 net yards ranked 24th. And his 22 punts pinned inside the 20-yard line was tied for 19th. He will get a four-year contract with Tampa Bay.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sacramento Bee

Pinion, 24, will be much closer to home with his new team. He played at Clemson and is from North Carolina. He was one of the 49ers’ most active players in community service. He was named the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award finalist in 2017. He was also among the league’s best in kickoffs, which proved crucial for mid-30s kickers Phil Dawson and Robbie Gould.

The move means Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch will be in the market for a punter this offseason. They will likely add one in free agency, which officially kicks off during the start of the new league year on Wednesday. They could also find another punter in the upcoming draft, though they only have six selections. Gould, a pending free agent, was given the franchise tag last month making just under $5 million guaranteed for 2019.

Nelson, 32, still has six games remaining on his 10-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances passed down in December. The 49ers brought in Colin Holba to replace him, who is likely to remain in that role while Nelson is suspended. Nelson has been with the 49ers since 2012 and has been reliable as a long snapper.