Report: 49ers engaged in trade talks with Chiefs for Dee Ford

The 49ers are in trade talks with the Kansas City Chiefs surrounding franchise pass rusher Dee Ford, according to multiple reports.
Getting Ford, who was given the franchise tag earlier this month costing $15.4 million guaranteed for 2019, would cost San Francisco a 2020 second-round pick, according to The MMQB. Per the report, the two teams have “agreed to parameters on a deal” that would send Ford help San Francisco’s pass-rushed starved defense.
The deal is predicated on Ford and his representatives working out a long-term extension with the 49ers. ESPN is reporting the deal could be worth $87.5 million over five seasons, a $17.5 million average.
Ford, 27, has had an up-and-down career. He put together his best season in 2018 when he was credited with 13 sacks and led the NFL with seven forced fumbles. He was a key member of a Chiefs defense that led tied for the league with 52 sacks during the regular season before advancing to the AFC title game, losing to the Patriots, 37-31.
Ford made a crucial mistake in that game when he lined up off-sides negating a game-winning interception with a minute remaining.
Kansas City is changing defensive schemes under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and are re-working its defensive front. The team recently released pass rusher Justin Houston despite having 18.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
Ford was drafted 23rd overall in 2014 and combined for 5.5 sacks during his first two seasons. He first double-digit campaign came the following year when he logged 10. But he missed 10 games the next season due to a back injury.
The 49ers badly need to upgrade their pass rush this offseason and are expected to make multiple additions along the edges of the defensive line this spring. They have the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft which they could use on pass rushers such as Ohio State’s Nick Bosa or Josh Allen from Kentucky.
San Francisco in 2018 ranked 28th in the NFL allowing 27.2 points per game and set NFL records in futility with seven takeaways and two interceptions.
