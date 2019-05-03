49ers welcome 10 undrafted free agents, sign all but two from their 2019 draft class

UCLA quarterback Wilton Speight, who signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, has played in college for two of the team’s former coaches in Jim Harbaugh and Chip Kelly. AP

The 49ers’ leading passer, wide receiver and running back in 2018 were all former undrafted rookies, which is notable as the team on Friday announced 10 undrafted free agents have signed with the club.

They will join San Francisco’s eight-man draft class on the field for the annual two-day rookie minicamp that began Friday afternoon.

The new players are linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (Florida), safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (Arizona), defensive lineman Jamell Garcia-Williams (UAB), defensive lineman Kevin Givens (Penn State), safety Cameron Glenn (Wake Forest), receiver Malik Henry (West Georgia), tight end Tyree Manfield (Wyoming), receiver Shawn Poindexter (Arizona), guard Ross Reynolds (Iowa) and quarterback Wilton Speight (UCLA).

Speight might be the most notable name on the list. He played for former 49ers coaches at both of his college stops, working under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan before transferring to UCLA, led by Chip Kelly.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reynolds might have the best chance at cracking the roster. He’s from Iowa, where current 49ers George Kittle, C.J. Beathard and Greg Mabin played, and will likely be the top competition for reserve guards Erik Magnuson and Joshua Garnett.

Reynolds should receive plenty of reps throughout the offseason program as starting left guard Laken Tomlinson is working back from a torn MCL suffered in the 2018 season finale while center Weston Richburg is recovering from surgery to repair a painful knee and quad injury he played with throughout the year.

The 49ers also signed five members of their most recent draft class to their four-year rookie contracts: receiver Jalen Hurd, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, tight end Kaden Smith, tackle Justin Skule and cornerback Tim Harris. Punter Mitch Wishnowsky was the first draftee from any team to sign his contract this week.

San Francisco’s first two picks, defensive end Nick Bosa and receiver Deebo Samuel, remain unsigned. Bosa’s brother, Joey, held out for roughly a month before inking his contract with the Chargers in 2016 while having the same representation at CAA.