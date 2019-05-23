49ers say Nick Bosa suffered mild hamstring strain in Tuesday practice

Watch No. 2 overall draft pick Nick Bosa practice with 49ers The San Francisco 49ers drafted Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He practiced with the team on May 3, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The San Francisco 49ers drafted Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He practiced with the team on May 3, 2019.

The 49ers on Thursday received some relatively good news on the injury front regarding No. 2 draft pick Nick Bosa.

The talented defensive end sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain halfway through Tuesday afternoon’s practice during the second phase of OTAs, the team announced. Bosa will be sidelined for “the next few weeks” while receiving treatment, which indicates he should be ready for the start of training camp at the end of July, barring any setbacks.

The injury makes it unlikely Bosa will participate in the team’s mandatory minicamp June 11 through 13, exactly three weeks after he sustained the injury. The team has been cautious with its slew of injured players throughout the offseason program in hopes to get them healthy in time for training camp, rather than risk their ailments getting worse in the meantime.





A Grade 1 strain is considered a mild form of the injury. Bosa walked off the field under his own power with a slight limp and didn’t receive treatment from the training staff. He apparently tweaked his hamstring during a two-on-two pass rushing drill. Bosa lined up at right defensive end with the second team during the full-team portion of Tuesday’s practice before being sidelined.

Bosa is another prominent player dealing with an injury, joining quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL), running back Jerick McKinnon (ACL), linebacker Kwon Alexander (ACL), cornerback Jason Verrett (achilles), center Weston Richburg (knee, quadriceps), linebacker Fred Warner (knee), tight end Garrett Celek (back, concussion), running back Matt Breida (partially torn pectoral) and running back Raheem Mostert (fractured arm), among others.

The team expects most of those players to be ready for the start of training camp, with McKinnon, Alexander and Verrett as the possible exceptions. With Bosa sidelined, Dee Ford, Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas and Ronald Blair are likely to get more work at right defensive end.