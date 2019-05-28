In and out with the old: 49ers make roster moves surrounding familiar names

49ers’ most notable moves of the offseason Chris Biderman breaks down the 49ers’ most notable moves of the NFL offseason Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chris Biderman breaks down the 49ers’ most notable moves of the NFL offseason

The 49ers made a pair of moves Tuesday surrounding players brought in before coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were hired.

The team released retired offensive tackle Anthony Davis, who’s seeking reinstatement into the NFL, and re-signed cornerback Dontae Johnson, who left via free agency in 2018.

Davis, 29, is attempting to make his second return to football after retiring. He’s been on the reserved-retired list since 2016.

The 2010 first-round draft pick left the team in June 2015, well after the draft and free agency, which didn’t sit well with then-general manager Trent Baalke. Davis cited chronic head injuries and tried to return to the club in 2016 under new coach Chip Kelly, but announced his retirement for a second time less than a month into the regular season after appearing in one game following an apparent concussion.

Davis had been moved to right guard to allow Trent Brown to take over at right tackle. Brown went on to become one of the highest paid linemen in league history this offseason when he signed with the Oakland Raiders following a strong 2018 season with the New England Patriots.

The 49ers, of course, feel good about their situation at tackle with Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey anchoring their offensive line.

Johnson signed with the Seahawks in free agency after the 49ers decided not to bring him back. He struggled in his contract year late in 2017, getting benched twice as the season wound down. The 49ers have since improved their depth at cornerback alongside former All-Pro Richard Sherman, with two third-round picks, Ahkello Witherspoon and Tarvarius Moore, expected to battle with free-agent addition Jason Verrett for a starting job.

The 49ers also have veteran reserve Greg Mabin returning and used a sixth-round draft pick last month on Virginia’s Tim Harris.





Johnson, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick of Baalke’s in 2014 and started all 16 games in 2017. He appeared in just one game for the Buffalo Bills last season after failing to stick with the Seahawks.

The 49ers waived pass rusher and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu to make room for Johnson. Taumoepenu was a sixth-round draft pick from Utah in 2017 and appeared in six games during his two NFL seasons. He registered six tackles and no sacks while spending the bulk of his time on the practice squad.

San Francisco reworked its defensive scheme this offseason surrounding the additions of defensive ends Nick Bosa and Dee Ford, which might have made Taumoepenu an awkward fit.