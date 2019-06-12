Jimmy Garoppolo to work with noted QB coach ahead of 49ers training camp

Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the 49ers’ preseason game Saturday in Houston. Associated Press

Jimmy Garoppolo’s offseason work didn’t end with the conclusion of 49ers minicamp this week. The franchise signal caller will continue to hone his skills in Los Angeles before training camp with noted quarterback coach Tom House, Garoppolo said Wednesday.

“During these 40 days you do so many different things physical, mental,” Garoppolo said. “You’re trying to recover at the same time getting ready for training camp. I think just having the timing of the offense down, being in rhythm with the receivers that I’ll work with and everything and just getting comfortable. It’s been a little while since I’ve been in 11-on-11 football, so just getting as comfortable as I can as quickly as I can.” House has worked with prominent NFL quarterbacks such as Garoppolo’s former teammate Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Carson Palmer and others. Garoppolo said some of his 49ers pass catchers will join him, though he wouldn’t say which ones.

Garoppolo finished off San Francisco’s offseason program in surprising style Wednesday. He was on the field during full-team drills after ending Tuesday’s session working behind the offensive line for the first time since tearing his left ACL in September. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said previously that Garoppolo wouldn’t partake in 11-on-11 drills until he was medically cleared for training camp beginning at the end of July.

But there were defensive linemen rushing the quarterback for a single play on Wednesday.

“I told the D line just stand there and put your hands up, no one’s allowed to rush,” Shanahan said. “And the animals that they are, why we love them, they couldn’t help it. I saw it so I stopped it. I wasn’t going to mess with it.”

Said Garoppolo: “It kind of caught me off guard a little bit but I guess it was good to get started on that. That’s what it’s going to be in training camp.”

The starting defensive line was shooed off the field following that one play to open the two-minute drill. With just seven defenders, Garoppolo orchestrated a game-winning touchdown drive, culminating in a short touchdown pass to receiver Dante Pettis between a pair of defenders.

Shanahan, for the third straight year, canceled the third practice of the mandatory minicamp Thursday to hold a cookout instead. Nose tackle D.J. Jones’ father is going to man the barbeque and serve food for some 200 players, family members and team employees. There will also be bounce houses and other activities for family members.

Garoppolo said he’s happy with the offense’s progression during the offseason despite being limited while working back from injury.

“As a whole, the offense kept moving in the right direction,” he said. “I think every day we kept getting better. I mean, we had a couple bad days here and there, but overall, we were moving in the right direction. The young guys are really coming on and the new guys are really coming on, making a splash. It’s been a good offseason I’d say.”