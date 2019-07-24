49ers Training Camp Preview: George Kittle still headlines new-look tight end group

Chris Biderman’s three takeaways from the 49ers’ haul in the 2019 NFL Draft The San Francisco 49ers addressed their need to improve the pass rush but added just one player from their eight-pick haul to the secondary in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coach Kyle Shanahan also showed who runs the room. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The San Francisco 49ers addressed their need to improve the pass rush but added just one player from their eight-pick haul to the secondary in the 2019 NFL Draft. Coach Kyle Shanahan also showed who runs the room.

Easily the most promising development from the 49ers’ 4-12 finish to last season was tight end George Kittle’s rapid rise to stardom. He quickly became one of the NFL’s premier tight ends thanks to his record-breaking campaign – and he enters the new year with sky-high expectations as he continues to evolve within Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Let’s take a look at what’s facing Kittle, and the rest of San Francisco’s tight ends, entering 2019.

Defining Story Line: Can Kittle keep it up?

Kittle’s 1,377 receiving yards last year were the most by a tight end in NFL history, setting the bar incredibly high for the 25-year-old. He became the 49ers’ first tight end to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards, so it’s reasonable to assume the 2017 fifth-round draft choice might never reach that plateau again in terms of raw production.

But that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be an equally effective player if he doesn’t post the same eye-popping stats. 49ers coaches have said they believe Kittle can still improve his game even if he doesn’t get back to the 1,000-yard mark. He could refine his route running and improve his blocking, though we might be picking nits following Kittle’s first Pro Bowl appearance.

The obvious area where Kittle could become more helpful to San Francisco is in the red zone. The 49ers, without Jimmy Garoppolo for all but two plus games, were the NFL’s worst team in red-zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on 41 percent of their trips, while Kittle scored two of his five touchdowns from inside the 20-yard line. Six tight ends scored more touchdowns overall in 2018.

Kittle did most of his damage in space, evident by his league-leading 857 yards after the catch. The challenge is being more effective when the field condenses and defenders key on him. It could be that Kittle becomes more of a decoy following his record-breaking campaign. He’ll likely be the focus of opponents’ coverage and draw double teams, which could open things up for pass catchers elsewhere.

Kittle aside, the 49ers didn’t get much production from other tight ends. Veteran Garrett Celek logged just five catches for eight yards. Third stringer Ross Dwelley had just two receptions, which was one more than left tackle Joe Staley. San Francisco is hoping to develop depth at the position with the additions of veteran Levine Toilolo, who played under Shanahan with the Falcons for two seasons, and Stanford rookie Kaden Smith.

Projected starter(s)

Kittle proved durable in his second season after dealing with a slew of minor injuries throughout his rookie campaign. Last year he played 88 percent of the snaps, which was the most among non-offensive linemen. He credited his offseason workout regimen for keeping him healthy, which should be the case again this season, though health in the NFL is never a 100 percent certainty.

Injuries aside, it’s tough to envision Kittle coming off the field for a prolonged period. He’s arguably the 49ers’ most dynamic offensive weapon given his strength as a blocker and his speed to run away from safeties and linebackers. The question becomes, what about the rest of the group?

Sleeper(s) to watch

Toilolo has never caught more than two touchdowns in a season. However, at 6-foot-8, he might have opportunities with his new team opposite Kittle. He’s the same height as star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and might be the team’s best jump-ball option, particularly if Shanahan can carve out a favorable matchup near the goal line.

Smith fell to the sixth round of the draft largely because of his miserable 4.92-seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine. But the 49ers believe he plays faster than his recorded time and could develop into a reliable pass catcher. He had 70 catches for 1,049 yards in two seasons with the Cardinal, good for a 15-yard average.

San Francisco also signed Wyoming’s Tyree Mayfield as a rookie free agent after the draft. He was limited during the offseason program with an undisclosed injury, but has intriguing athleticism and might develop into a contributor on special teams.

Projected depth chart

George Kittle

Garrett Celek

Levine Toilolo

Kaden Smith

Tyree Mayfield

Ross Dwelley

Celek missed the majority of the offseason program recovering from a back injury. He turned 31 in May and is entering the last year of his contract, which isn’t a good formula for his roster chances given the other additions. Rookie third-round pick Jalen Hurd, a receiver, could develop into a tight end over the long haul, given his 6-5, 227-pound frame. However, Shanahan has indicated Hurd will play receiver before his role expands.

