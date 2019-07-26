49ers notebook: Kwon Alexander time frame iffy, Robbie Gould denies interest in Bears

Kwon Alexander joined the 49ers this offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. AP

The 49ers have been mostly mum about the time frame surrounding their pricey new linebacker Kwon Alexander, who suffered an ACL tear last October as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The positive news to come out Friday: Alexander wasn’t placed on the PUP list. Still, the team didn’t offer much in terms of specifics about when to expect him back on the field, other than ruling him out for the preseason opener.

“We’ll definitely ease him in,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “He’s looking great. He’s been here in the offseason, rehabbing. But anyone coming off an injury like that, especially at his position as late as it was (during last season), he’s a little later than “Jet” (Jerick McKinnon) and Jimmy (Garoppolo). We’ll definitely ease him in.”

Alexander suffered his injury roughly seven weeks after McKinnon and six after Garoppolo, so it seems reasonable the team would target a Week 1 return against his former team, which is just over six weeks away from Saturday’s opening practice.

The good news: The 49ers are expecting the healthy return of second-year pro Fred Warner after a minor procedure on his knee kept him from participating during the offseason program. Warner led San Francisco’s defensive players with 1,060 snaps played last season while starting all 16 games, finishing 12th in the league with 124 combined tackles.

Gould happy to be back, denies wanting trade to Bears

Kicker Robbie Gould on Friday spoke to local reporters for the first time since agreeing to his new four-year contract worth up to $19 million after asking for a trade when he was given the franchise tag early in the offseason. His deal was agreed to July 15, the deadline for franchised players to sign multi-year agreements with their teams.

“I think there’s a lot of things that obviously have happened over the last several months that got us to where deadlines spur action,” Gould said. “And I’m excited to be here playing football. And it was awesome to see the guys in the locker room, because we’ve got one of the best locker rooms I think in the National Football League. And it’s great to see those guys and I stayed in great shape. I’m ready to kick and go win some football games.”

Gould is coming off one of the best two-year stretches in league history by making 72 of his 75 attempts (96 percent). His career 87.7 conversion rate is second highest in NFL history behind Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens.

There was speculation this offseason that Gould was angling to get traded to the Chicago Bears, where he spent the first 11 years of his career and where his family still resides. Gould said he’ll continue to live out of a local hotel, as he has the past two seasons with the 49ers, while his family will remain in the Chicago area.

Despite the speculation, Gould denied he asked for a trade to his former club.

”Did I say I want to go back to the Bears? No. All right. Next question,” Gould said.

49ers sign veteran lineman, tight end

San Francisco filled two open roster spots with depth additions at positions of need. They signed veteran tight end Niles Paul, according to an NFL Network report, and offensive lineman Dillon Day, Lynch said.

The additions come after placing tight end Garrett Celek and center Weston Richburg on the physically unable to perform list while they recover from injuries.

Paul, who turns 30 Aug. 9, spent the first six seasons of his career with the Washington Redskins, where he overlapped with Shanahan from 2011 to 2013. He spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in six games, making 10 catches for 98 yards. Paul’s best season came in 2014, when he logged 39 receptions, 507 yards and a touchdown.

Day joined the league as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos and has also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers, though he has not played in a regular-season game.